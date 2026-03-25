Arbor Signs Agreement with GridMarket to Supply 5 GW of Baseload Power for Infrastructure Projects

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arbor Energy, a clean power company, today announced an agreement with GridMarket, an energy and infrastructure project facilitator, to deliver up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of zero-emission power starting in 2029. GridMarket helps large energy users, including data centers, manufacturers, and logistics providers, secure reliable, cost-effective power.

Power demand is rising rapidly as AI infrastructure, electrification, and industrial growth place pressure on existing grids. But bringing new power online remains slow, with supply chain constraints and permitting delays stretching traditional generation timelines into years. Arbor is built to accelerate time-to-power, delivering modular systems that can be manufactured and deployed faster than conventional alternatives.

Its 25-megawatt (MW) HALCYON turbine ships as a pre-assembled, 3D-printed unit that reduces manufacturing complexity and shortens lead times. Systems can be deployed individually or combined into larger plants as demand grows, while a fuel-flexible design enables zero-emission natural gas today with a pathway to negative-emission operation over time.

“Power availability is quickly becoming the gating factor for data center and industrial development,” said Nick Davis, CEO of GridMarket. “Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to secure new capacity faster than traditional generation timelines allow. Arbor’s system adds a new option for bringing baseload power online as demand continues to grow.”

Arbor also announced that Nishad Pai has joined as Chief Commercial Officer. Previously Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Heirloom, where he scaled hundreds of millions of dollars in carbon removal agreements, Pai brings experience from Google, Amazon, YouTube, and Adobe. He will focus on building Arbor’s commercial pipeline as the company prepares to bring HALCYON into production.

“I’ve spent much of my career helping bring new technologies to market, from large-scale software platforms to emerging energy solutions,” said Pai. “What drew me to Arbor is the opportunity to apply that experience to one of the biggest challenges ahead: building more power infrastructure faster. I’m excited to help bring new capacity online at the scale and speed the market demands.”

Arbor expects to scale deployments rapidly over the next decade. By 2030, the company plans to ship more than 100 turbines annually, representing over 1 GW of new capacity each year. The additional generation will support data centers, manufacturers, and utilities seeking to strengthen grid resilience with distributed, zero-emission baseload power.

About Arbor Energy

Arbor Energy builds clean, baseload power systems for the world’s most energy-intensive industries. The company’s HALCYON turbine leverages advancements in oxy-combustion and sCO2 technology to deliver scalable, fuel-flexible baseload power with zero operating emissions. Backed by Lowercarbon Capital, Voyager Ventures, Gigascale Capital, and others, Arbor Energy is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Learn more at arbor.co.

About GridMarket

GridMarket is an energy project optimization platform that leverages data and AI to deploy energy solutions at scale. Working with Fortune 500–2000 commercial & industrial portfolios, data centers, and energy-intensive users worldwide, GridMarket identifies and delivers best-fit energy solutions, connects partners with leading providers, and mobilizes capital to achieve energy and net-zero goals. GridMarket has over a decade of energy project experience and combines automation, predictive analytics, and digital tools to scale distributed energy deployment across diverse markets. www.GridMarket.com