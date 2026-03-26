H2O.ai and CTC Global Singapore Have Partnered Together To Democratize Agentic AI Across APAC

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the leading open-source AI platform company, and CTC Global Singapore, a trusted technology integrator across Asia Pacific, today announced a collaboration to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across the region. The collaboration was formalized at a signing ceremony in Singapore, marking a milestone in delivering trusted, production-grade Agentic AI designed to support users in secure and regulated environments.

This partnership directly addresses the evolving needs of APAC enterprises:

Moving beyond proof-of-concepts into production at scale

Driving business outcomes—not just model accuracy

Standardize on a single, governable AI platform for predictive and generative AI

Together, H2O.ai and CTC Global Singapore are enabling organizations to close the last mile between AI ambition and enterprise value. The collaboration brings together H2O.ai’s AI platform and CTC Global Singapore’s integration and delivery capabilities, empowering business users with intuitive tools, while ensuring full control, governance, and security by design.

“The last mile of Enterprise AI is 99 miles,” said Sri Ambati, CEO of H2O.ai. “Our partnership with CTC Global Singapore bridges that critical gap of local implementation outreach for our Banking, Telco and public sector customers in Asia bringing Agentic AI to life, combining GenAI and Predictive AI in a secure, explainable, and scalable way. Whether it’s on-premise, private cloud, or air-gapped deployments, we’re delivering AI that enterprises can trust. We want to raise a forest, not just a tree, and co-innovation and partnerships like this helps the entire ecosystem grow.”

Peh Swee Hong, Chief Technology Officer of CTC Global Singapore, noted: “This collaboration is about democratizing AI for real-world impact. By integrating H2O.ai’s platform into our ecosystem, we are helping customers move from experimentation to execution—securely, cost-effectively, and with robust data ownership and deployment flexibility. Our partnership has already achieved significant traction within the financial services industry, but this is just the beginning. Our goal is to bring the transformative power of AI to all sectors, delivering sustainable value and capturing new growth opportunities in the broader market.”

Yoshihiko Ito, Managing Director of CTC Global Singapore, added: “As the AI landscape continues to evolve, CTC Global Singapore is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for enterprise-grade AI at scale. This partnership reinforces our commitment to 'Challenging Tomorrow’s Changes' by ensuring our clients have the expertise and resilience to lead in an AI-driven era.”

The partnership will focus on key sectors including public sector, financial services, and manufacturing, where demand for Agentic AI is rapidly growing. With built-in explainability, auditability, and governance, the platform is designed to support the stringent requirements of regulated industries.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built GenAI applications on their private data. With a focus on Sovereign AI—secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible deployments—H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Certis, Chipotle, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

H2O.ai partners include NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), VAST Data and MinIO. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.

About CTC Global Singapore (www.ctc-g.com.sg)

CTC Global Singapore, a subsidiary of Japan’s ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and ITOCHU Corporation, serves as a trusted technology partner for organizations navigating the complexities of an evolving digital landscape. With over 50 years of experience, we embody our corporate philosophy, “Challenging Tomorrow’s Changes,” by enabling our customers to adopt and scale emerging technologies strategically, strengthen operational resilience, and drive purposeful business outcomes.

Our core competencies span Automation & AI (including GenAI and AIOps), App Modernization & Data Analytics, Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure, and Cyber Security. Supported by a dedicated team of over 300 certified IT professionals and anchored by our "One Team" culture of innovation and integrity, our mission remains clear: to simplify IT complexities and transform visionary business ideas into sustainable, future-ready solutions.