Advance Auto Parts to Feature Full Paint Scheme on Ryan Blaney-piloted No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Four NASCAR Cup Series Races

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang piloted by Ryan Blaney will feature the full Advance paint scheme at four NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Advance Auto Parts today announced that Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang piloted by Ryan Blaney will feature the full Advance paint scheme at four NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Share

Advance branding will be on full display both on the No. 12 car and Team Penske’s crew fire suits at The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway March 29, The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway May 31, The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Aug. 29, and The Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 25. Blaney also will make multiple appearances and sign autographs at local Advance stores as part of race week activities.

“The Advance Auto Parts-Team Penske relationship, now in its seventh year, is an important part of Advance’s marketing and sponsorship strategy,” said Bruce Starnes, executive vice president and chief merchant at Advance Auto Parts. “Advance is in the midst of a comeback and it’s inspiring for our team members, partners and customers to see a champion like Ryan pilot the Advance No. 12 car.”

"It's hard to believe Advance and Team Penske are already in our seventh season together on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford," Blaney said. “Advance has such an incredible culture around racing and auto parts and truly values its customers just like we value our fans. I’m fortunate to be a part of it and looking forward to another year partnering.”

The last time Blaney drove the Advance No. 12 car he won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in August 2025, in an epic sprint from 13th place in the final two laps. Advance’s four races with Blaney come as Team Penske is celebrating its 60th anniversary season this year.

About Advance Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 3, 2026, Advance operated 4,305 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 809 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 60-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2025, Team Penske competed in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also raced in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.