INTX Insurance Software Selected by SWBC to Replace Legacy Policy Administration System

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTX Insurance Software, a complete Insurance Operating System for P&C insurers, MGAs, reinsurers and captives, today announced that diversified financial services company SWBC is replacing its legacy Policy Administration System (PAS) with the INTX platform. The implementation will support SWBC’s excess flood insurance program and MGA operations while providing a unified operational architecture designed to improve efficiency, governance, and long-term scalability.

“INTX provides the structure, visibility, and scalability we need to support evolving program requirements while maintaining strong governance across our MGA operations.” Share

“Moving away from legacy infrastructure was an important step in strengthening the operational foundation of our insurance programs,” said Adam Payton, Senior Vice President of Risk Management Products, SWBC. “INTX provides the structure, visibility, and scalability we need to support evolving program requirements while maintaining strong governance across our MGA operations.”

The transition to INTX also supports SWBC’s broader effort to consolidate insurance operations onto a unified technology foundation. By replacing fragmented legacy systems with a single operational platform, SWBC will streamline program management, improve data visibility, and strengthen governance across its insurance portfolio. In addition, SWBC conducted a rigorous review that confirmed the implementation readiness of the INTX platform, and ensured it meets the safeguards needed to manage and protect sensitive data.

“Many insurance organizations are realizing that legacy policy administration systems were never designed to support the complexity of modern program business,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of INTX Insurance Software. “SWBC recognized the importance of moving to a unified operational architecture. INTX provides the control layer that allows insurers to manage policy, claims, and program operations with the transparency and governance required by today’s environment.”

About INTX Insurance Software

INTX Insurance Software is a complete Insurance Operating System for P&C insurers, MGAs, and captives. INTX unifies policy administration, billing, claims, reinsurance, and reporting into a single, configurable platform designed to eliminate operational fragmentation and enable efficient scale. Built API-first, INTX integrates with partners and services, allowing insurance organizations to launch faster, operate with greater transparency and accuracy, and scale without the cost and complexity of legacy core systems.

About SWBC

Headquartered in San Antonio, SWBC is a diversified financial services firm serving financial institutions, businesses and individuals across the United States. The organization operates insurance, mortgage and wealth divisions and manages specialized programs through MGA structures, including excess flood coverage.