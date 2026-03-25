Quantum and Pink Elephant Partner to Deliver Sovereign, Low-Cost, Energy-Efficient Data Resilience Services in Europe

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) today announced that Pink Elephant, a prominent Netherlands-based IT services provider, has successfully deployed a new archive service, DMaaS Clouddrive Cold. The new service is based on Quantum’s ActiveScale® Cold Storage, a highly scalable object storage system with integrated tape cold tier, and powers a new class of sovereign, cost-efficient cloud storage services.

As organizations across Europe grapple with ever-increasing data volumes and stringent regulatory retention requirements, Pink Elephant sought a scalable, resilient foundation for its Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) portfolio, which includes Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The company desired a platform that could store multi-petabyte datasets with strong availability and durability while mitigating operating costs, energy consumption, and complexity. After evaluating alternatives, Pink Elephant selected Quantum ActiveScale Cold Storage for its unique combination of scalable S3-compatible access, integrated tape tier, and multi-site data distribution, all managed within a single namespace.

“Customers asked us for cheap and resilient storage for long-term data. It had to be highly available, spread across multiple data centers. That’s why we chose Quantum,” said Rene Sesink, Product Manager at Pink Elephant.

The deployment spans three data centers in the Netherlands, providing sovereign storage designed to meet regulatory compliance and customer expectations for durability and access. With data written across multiple locations and architected to protect against disruptive events, Pink Elephant can deliver a service with 15 nines of durability and continuous availability. At the same time, the built-in tape-based cold tier significantly reduces total cost of ownership by lowering power, footprint, and operational expenses compared with disk-only alternatives.

“The beauty of ActiveScale Cold Storage is that you simply store the data, and it’s written across multiple locations automatically. You can read it from any of them. That’s exactly what we needed,” said Jeroen Boekkamp, Technology Lead, Datacenter Cloud Services at Pink Elephant.

The flexible, policy-driven architecture allows Pink Elephant to offer multi-year retention with predictable costs, making it a compelling choice for customers in healthcare, government, education, and enterprise markets that must balance performance, security, and regulatory demands. Built-in immutability and air-gapped archives also enhance ransomware protection and help meet stringent compliance requirements.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Pink Elephant as they transform how European organizations manage their long-term data,” said Hugues Meyrath, Chief Executive Officer for Quantum. “ActiveScale Cold Storage delivers a unique combination of scalability, durability, and economics, especially for customers facing exponential data growth and rising component, power, and cooling costs.”

With this solution now live, Pink Elephant believes it is well positioned to expand its sovereign storage services across Europe, helping customers unlock operational efficiency while meeting the demands of modern data workflows.

To read the full case study, visit https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/customer-success/pink-elephant/.

To learn more about ActiveScale Cold Storage, visit https://www.quantum.com/en/products/object-storage/.

Quantum and Pink Elephant are hosting a joint webinar on March 26. Sign up to join live or watch on-demand: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/13139/662643

About Pink Elephant

Pink Elephant is a global IT services provider specializing in data resilience, cloud services, and managed IT solutions. Through its Data Resilience portfolio, Pink Elephant delivers Backup as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and long-term data retention solutions to customers across healthcare, education, public sector, and enterprise markets. Pink Elephant manages more than 250 petabytes of customer data across sovereign data centers in the Netherlands and Germany.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum ActiveScale Cold Storage solution, as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market Quantum ActiveScale Cold Storage solution develops and performs as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.