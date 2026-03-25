Sagard Real Estate Expands Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition of Mack Street Facility in Hayward, California

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of 20201 Mack Street, a fully leased industrial property located in Hayward, California. This acquisition aligns with Sagard Real Estate’s strategy of targeting supply-constrained, high-demand industrial markets with strong infrastructure and significant barriers to new supply.

Situated along the I-880 corridor in the East Bay, the property offers immediate access to Oakland International Airport, the Port of Oakland, and the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. Hayward is the largest industrial submarket in the East Bay and serves as a vital distribution and operations hub for the region. The East Bay’s long-term supply-demand imbalance is sustained by geographic constraints and a restrictive entitlement process that limit new development.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the East Bay industrial market, continuing our focus on markets with strong tenant demand, significant barriers to entry, and access to critical regional infrastructure,” said Tom Stover, Managing Director, Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “The Mack Street facility’s strategic location, excess land, specialized infrastructure, and adaptable layout offer flexibility to enhance functionality and positions it as a unique, high-quality asset with strong potential for long-term value creation.”

The 6.68-acre site features a 68,114-square-foot building with approximately two acres of excess land, and heavy power capacity.

Sagard Real Estate’s acquisition of 20201 Mack Street further strengthens the firm’s West Coast industrial portfolio and underscores its commitment to acquiring and managing high-quality assets in markets where demand and supply dynamics support sustained performance.

ABOUT SAGARD REAL ESTATE

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$6.0 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SAGARD

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$46B under management1, 190 portfolio companies, and 540+ professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.