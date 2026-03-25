Accenture and Anthropic Team to Help Organizations Secure, Scale AI-Driven Cybersecurity Operations

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA 2026--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched Cyber.AI, a new solution powered by Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, that enables organizations to transform their security operations, moving from human-speed response to continuous AI-driven cyber capabilities.

By combining Accenture’s extensive library of proprietary agents with Claude, Cyber.AI builds on more than two decades of Accenture cybersecurity delivery expertise. Together, Cyber.AI and Accenture’s 30,000+ cybersecurity professionals can help clients move faster and make informed decisions at scale. It includes Agent Shield, part of the Cyber.AI Secure AI and Agents capabilities, which helps organizations protect, identify, monitor and govern autonomous AI agents in real-time.

Claude serves as the reasoning engine at the core of Cyber.AI, helping synthesize security data and provide contextual insights across the security lifecycle. Within Cyber.AI, its agentic capabilities support automated workflows by enhancing reasoning, analysis, and decision-making. Cyber.AI leverages Claude’s built-in safety guardrails and enhances them with enterprise-grade governance and controls, including Agent Shield, helping to ensure agents operate in line with organizational policies and risk tolerance.

This solution comes as organizations face a structural shift in the threat landscape. Nearly nine in 10 organizations identify AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cyber Outlook Report 2026, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

“Adversaries are using AI to compress attack timelines from weeks to hours, while traditional controls are built for human-speed threats,” said Damon McDougald, global Cybersecurity Services lead at Accenture. “With Anthropic's Claude at the core of Cyber.AI, we can help organizations operate at machine speed and scale, while ensuring the AI systems they deploy are secure and governed from day one.”

Cyber.AI helps organizations protect complex digital environments and manage expanding attack surfaces with greater consistency, without increasing manual effort. By accelerating activities across the cybersecurity lifecycle, from design and deployment through detection and response, the solution helps deliver faster, more measurable outcomes and improve overall cybersecurity posture. It’s an Accenture solution that enables more proactive, intelligence-driven operations while integrating seamlessly with any existing technology environment.

Cyber.AI is demonstrating real-world results across industries. A global Fortune 500 agriculture organization leveraged Cyber.AI agentic capabilities to enhance its identity and access management (IAM) operations and accelerate identity platform migrations with greater precision and confidence. This approach is automating complex cybersecurity processes, strengthening resilience and fundamentally transforming how the organization operates IAM at scale.

By orchestrating AI-driven “missions”, from assessments and triage to remediation and transformation, Cyber.AI helps teams to identify and deploy the right agents to automate specific tasks across the cybersecurity lifecycle. The solution draws from a curated library of agents spanning critical domains such as identity security, cyber defense, secure digital core and cyber resiliency. Within Cyber.AI’s Secure AI and Agents capabilities, Agent Shield will deliver identity controls, threat detection and runtime protection to help secure and govern AI systems at scale.

“Cybersecurity demands AI that can reason across vast amounts of data, act autonomously through complex workflows, and operate within strict governance boundaries,” said Michael Moore, Head of Cybersecurity Products at Anthropic. “That’s what Claude was built for—and it's why we're seeing security operations as one of the most impactful applications of agentic AI. Accenture is putting that to work at scale for some of the world's most complex enterprises.”

Accenture has already deployed Cyber.AI within its own global IT infrastructure to secure 1,600 applications and over 500,000 APIs, resulting in a significant shift in operational efficiency and risk reduction. Through this deployment, scan turnaround times were reduced from three to five days to under one hour, while security testing coverage expanded from approximately 10% to over 80%. This increased efficiency allowed for a dramatic reduction in the backlog of critical vulnerabilities. Additionally, service delivery improved by 35% contributing to consistent year-over-year cost reductions.

“As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are facing a fragmented cybersecurity landscape driven by the rapid growth of non-human identities and autonomous agents,” said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, IDC. “To keep pace, organizations need to orchestrate agents across their security ecosystem with coordination and scale. With Cyber.AI, Accenture and Anthropic are helping clients modernize their defense operations through purpose-built, on-demand agentic AI security, reshaping how cybersecurity teams will operate.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.