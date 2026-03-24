Barracuda Advances Cybersecurity Platform and Partner Program

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business, today announced advancements to the BarracudaONE cybersecurity platform and Barracuda Partner Success Program. The latest innovations strengthen cyber resilience across email, network access and generative AI usage, while the enhanced partner program delivers new benefits, incentives and tools that help partners accelerate growth and profitability.

“BarracudaONE’s expanded platform and the enhancements to the Partner Success Program give us exactly what we need to stay ahead of fast‑moving threats,” said Steven Carey, Director, Product Management at Connection. Share

“Email and identity‑based attacks are intensifying at an unprecedented pace, and generative AI is introducing an entirely new layer of risk,” said Rohit Ghai, Chief Executive Officer at Barracuda. “With our newest BarracudaONE and partner program enhancements, we’re accelerating innovation and delivering on our commitment to provide a platform that is easy to buy, deploy and use as well as being partner-first and partner-only. We’re harnessing AI to empower organizations to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape and build lasting resilience with confidence.”

Watch Barracuda CEO Rohit Ghai’s video message about today’s announcement: https://youtu.be/YnUa6A8Dz14

Advancing Cyber Resilience Across the Modern Attack Surface

BarracudaONE delivers true resilience for organizations – including managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers – through an easy, complete, intelligent, and open ecosystem. New advancements include:

Email security for Google Workspace: Barracuda Email Protection neutralizes phishing, account takeover and other attacks with expanded impersonation protection and automated incident response for Google Workspace. Organizations benefit from consistent, compliant email security across both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, reducing risk, complexity and recovery time.

Network edge security: Barracuda SecureEdge Access introduces a cloud‑delivered, fully integrated secure service edge solution that brings together secure internet access, zero trust application access, firewall‑as‑a‑service, and visibility and policy controls for generative AI usage. This streamlined, easy to deploy offering strengthens defenses across distributed environments while reducing risk, complexity and tool sprawl.

Generative AI risk visibility: Barracuda AI Security provides safe, compliant oversight of generative AI usage. Included at no additional cost within BarracudaONE, this new capability offers visibility into shadow AI activity, risk scoring and policy enforcement to block or redirect noncompliant use. Centralized, multitenant dashboards help organizations reduce data exposure and improve AI governance.



Accelerating Partner Growth and Profitability

Barracuda has modernized its global Partner Success Program to support how today’s partners operate – rolling MSPs and resellers into one unified, flexible program. The new fit‑for‑purpose model supports multiple routes to market and makes it easier for partners to grow faster with BarracudaONE.

Unified tiering expands benefits and incentives to all partners. A robust set of foundational benefits is available to all partners, with new “boost benefits” tailored to maximize value based on a partner’s chosen route to market. A refreshed rebate structure drives predictable profitability, while an overhauled certification curriculum and the new Barracuda Mastery Program deepens technical expertise and sharpens service differentiation. New Partner Success teams and high‑value support plans rolling out in the coming months will further strengthen partner engagement and accelerate customer outcomes.

The new AI‑powered partner portal delivers an integrated experience for all partner types with guided onboarding, automated deal registration, data‑driven dashboards, personalized learning paths, simplified MDF tracking, and streamlined access to co‑brandable assets and enablement resources. With greater visibility into requirements, benefits, and progression, partners can unlock even more value across the program. AI‑driven marketing automation capabilities are also in development to help partners scale their go‑to‑market efforts.

Strong Market Response

“BarracudaONE’s expanded platform and the enhancements to the Partner Success Program give us exactly what we need to stay ahead of fast‑moving threats,” said Steven Carey, Director, Product Management at Connection. “The unified approach across email, access and AI security helps us deliver stronger outcomes with less operational overhead, and the refreshed incentives and support structure make it easier to grow profitably and sustainably alongside Barracuda.”

“Barracuda continues to demonstrate what a true partner‑first model looks like,” said Lawrence Troemel, Managing Partner and President at NobleTec LLC. “The modernization of its partner program reflects a deep understanding of how today’s MSPs operate. The new tiering model and AI‑enabled partner portal give our teams clearer pathways to differentiate, accelerate service delivery and drive measurable customer value.”

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.