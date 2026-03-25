911 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments Selects Allerium to Deliver Next Generation 9-1-1 Call Routing Network

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 25, 2026-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced that the 911 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (“911 ACOG”) has selected Allerium to deliver Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG911”) call routing services that will modernize emergency communications infrastructure across the region.

Allerium has partnered with 911 ACOG for the past five years, providing its NENA i3-compliant call handling solution across all 22 Emergency Communications Centers (“ECCs”) serving more than 740,000 residents in Oklahoma. This new agreement extends the partnership for at least five additional years and expands its scope to include Next Generation 9-1-1 call routing services.

911 ACOG and Allerium kicked off the call routing deployment in February 2026. Through the contract, 911 ACOG will deploy the state’s first Emergency Services IP Network (“ESInet”) and Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), further advancing Oklahoma’s transition to modern, IP-based emergency communications capable of supporting voice, text, video, and data.

The project expands Allerium’s role as a trusted provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 infrastructure supporting public safety agencies across North America. Its solutions power hundreds of emergency communications centers and thousands of call-handling positions.

“Over the past five years, Allerium has demonstrated strong leadership in NG911 deployments,” said Mark W. Sweeney, AICP, 911 ACOG Executive Director. “Expanding our partnership was a natural step as we move to implement the first NG911 call routing network in Oklahoma. Their proven experience and reliable support give us confidence this project will be delivered on time and as promised.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with 911 ACOG as they continue modernizing emergency communications across Central Oklahoma,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Allerium, a Comtech segment. “Public safety agencies need technology they can trust when every connection counts. This project reflects the confidence agencies place in our team and in the reliability of the NG911 solutions we deliver.”

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. delivers trusted mission-critical communications solutions used by military forces, government agencies, public safety organizations, mobile network operators and communities around the world. With nearly 60 years of global communications technology leadership, Comtech provides secure, resilient systems proven to perform in the world’s most demanding environments. Through advanced satellite and space communications systems and Allerium’s Next Generation 9-1-1 emergency services and location-intelligence platforms, Comtech delivers reliable connectivity across orbit, network and ground to keep essential missions, services and communities connected when it matters most. For more information, please visit comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.