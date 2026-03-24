Brivo Integrates with Cobalt AI to Deliver Advanced Security Incident Management and Resolution for Enterprise

BETHESDA, Md. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brivo, the AI innovator and global leader in cloud-native physical security, today announced an integration with Cobalt AI, creator of Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence, to deliver advanced security incident management and resolution for enterprises.

Cobalt AI surveys the entire environment, simultaneously analyzing Brivo Security Suite data—from access control, video, intrusion, and sensors—to rapidly assess security threats, make judgments and take immediate, context-aware actions. Cobalt then initiates the appropriate agentic workflow, whether that's escalation to a GSOC or emergency response, an instant message to an employee for a non-emergency, or a work order to fix equipment or address a facilities problem.

Accelerating judgment, recognizing threats, prioritizing response

The Brivo-Cobalt solution is ideal for enterprise security management tasks such as tailgating detection. Unlike conventional systems that simply detect a non-badged entry and trigger a tailgating alarm, the Brivo-Cobalt solution evaluates all available video and access control data before taking action.

For example, if a video shows that a second person entering a door is wearing a visitor's badge and being escorted by an employee, Cobalt will recognize this as a non-tailgating threat. It will clear the alarm and send a Slack message to the employee reminding them that all guests must badge in. Cobalt accelerates judgment, avoids a false alarm, and addresses the root cause of the problem.

The Brivo-Cobalt integration empowers enterprise security operations centers (SOCs) to move beyond basic system connections, providing the context and prioritization necessary for effective responses.

Brivo is the first to provide AI scene analysis with workflow solutions

Brivo is the first physical security provider to deliver comprehensive AI scene analysis of access control, video surveillance and other data with the ability to launch workflow solutions. The integration enables enterprise to leverage the power of advanced AI security to:

Triage access events faster with an operator-ready workflow designed for day-to-day monitoring

Add video context to door activity, speeding verification and reducing uncertainty

Reduce nuisance alarm handling so operators can focus on higher-priority incidents, saving time, and improving compliance posture

"Access control data is one of the most important signals security teams have, but it is still too often trapped in event logs and manual processes," said Dean Drako, CEO at Brivo. "With Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence connected to Brivo, security directors can turn door activity into clearer, faster operational decisions. This advanced, comprehensive integration is a game-changer for enterprise security operations."

Agentic workflows ensure immediate action for real incidents

"Security teams do not need more tabs and exports. They need security systems that accelerate judgment by properly harmonizing, triaging and responding to security incidents," said Ken Wolff, CEO of Cobalt AI. "The Brivo-Cobalt solution’s agentic workflows ensure immediate action for real incidents and root cause analysis to fix problems, while also clearing nuisance alarms that are distracting and expensive for a security operation.”

The Brivo-Cobalt solution is available to organizations deploying Brivo and Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence. To learn more or request a demo, visit Brivo.com or CobaltAI.com.

Attendees at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas, March 25-27 are invited to visit Brivo in Booth 20031 and Cobalt in Booth 21131.

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-native AI-driven physical security, with more than 2 million devices deployed across 100,000+ locations in 80 countries. The flagship product, Brivo Security Suite, unifies access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion into a single view to centralize security across the enterprise. Businesses use Brivo’s AI-powered unified security platform to proactively detect and deter threats, improve operations, reduce liability, comply with regulations, increase sales, and maximize profits. The pioneer in both cloud-native access control and video surveillance, Brivo is trusted by more than 25 million users across the globe to protect people, property, and digital assets. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and Austin, Texas, Brivo has additional offices in Lehi, Utah; Amsterdam; Bangalore; and Tokyo. Learn more at brivo.com.

Brivo recently merged with Eagle Eye Networks. Please visit een.com to learn more about the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) and its AI-powered video intelligence capabilities.

About Cobalt AI

Cobalt AI offers Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence, an AI-powered security automation platform for enterprise, refined through 10+ years of running security operations for the world's most demanding companies. Cobalt connects existing security systems — access control, video, intrusion, and sensors — and transforms event data into context-aware decisions and automated workflows that accelerate judgment, reduce false alarms, and improve security ROI. Whether organizations operate their own GSOC or rely on Cobalt's, the platform delivers immediately.