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CEC Facilities Secures 379,009 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

original Aerial view of 2051 MacArthur Boulevard in Grand Prairie, Texas, where CEC Facilities leased 379,009 square feet to support its expanding data center and industrial infrastructure operations. March 24, 2026.

Aerial view of 2051 MacArthur Boulevard in Grand Prairie, Texas, where CEC Facilities leased 379,009 square feet to support its expanding data center and industrial infrastructure operations. March 24, 2026.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is pleased to announce that CEC Facilities (“CEC”) has leased 379,009 square feet at 2051 MacArthur Boulevard in Grand Prairie, establishing a larger, next-generation prefabrication and modular manufacturing hub to support the continued expansion of its mission-critical and large-scale industrial infrastructure business.

“This facility marks the next phase in scaling our Integrated Modular Solutions platform. We’ve proven the model, and this investment positions us to meet accelerating demand for mission-critical infrastructure while strengthening a key differentiator in how we execute at scale,” said Daniel Williams, President of CEC Facilities.

The new facility will enable CEC to further scale its Integrated Modular Solutions platform, building on its existing prefabrication, modular assembly, and multi-trade integration capabilities. Demand continues to accelerate for faster, higher-quality, and more labor-efficient delivery of mission-critical electrical systems supporting data center development and complex industrial projects across Texas and the United States.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, CEC has experienced significant growth over the past several years, driven by expansion within its existing customer base and increasing demand tied to digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. CEC is a subsidiary of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL). This facility represents a strategic expansion of CEC’s prefabrication and modular capabilities, improving schedule certainty, safety, and workforce efficiency. The Grand Prairie location provides the scale and positioning to support continued growth while maintaining proximity to CEC’s core North Texas operations.

David Davidson, Jr., David Guinn, and Colt Power of Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) represented CEC Facilities in the transaction. The landlord, Brookfield Properties, was represented by Nathan Lawrence, Krista Raymond, and Will Carney of KBC Advisors.

“CEC Facilities continues to see strong demand from clients in the data center and industrial sectors,” said David Guinn of Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE). “This facility positions them to efficiently scale their operations while continuing to serve projects throughout the region and nationally.”

About CEC Facilities

CEC Facilities (https://cecfg.com/) is a leader in electrical infrastructure and specialty trade solutions headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company provides integrated design, engineering, installation, and maintenance solutions for mission-critical infrastructure across data center, semiconductor, industrial, and commercial sectors, with operations throughout the United States. CEC is a subsidiary of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL), a U.S. based provider of high value infrastructure services across three operating segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions.

About KBC Advisors

KBC Advisors (https://kbcadvisors.com/) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in industrial investment sales and leasing across the United States.

About Brookfield Properties (NYSE: BAM)

Brookfield Properties (https://www.brookfieldproperties.com/) is a global real estate operating company and part of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. The firm owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate assets across office, retail, industrial, logistics, and multifamily sectors worldwide.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principle of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:
info@db2re.com
db2re.com

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Davidson Bogel Real Estate

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Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:
info@db2re.com
db2re.com

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