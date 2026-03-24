Redwire Awarded Contract to Deliver ELSA High-Performance, Low-Mass Solar Arrays to Moog Inc. for National Security Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced it has been awarded a $12.8 million contract to deliver Extensible Low-Profile Solar Array (ELSA) wings to Moog, Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B). The wings will be integrated with Moog’s METEOR satellite bus in support of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission for an undisclosed national security customer. This marks the first sale of Redwire’s ELSA, a new high-performance, low-mass solar array product. ELSA expands Redwire’s power technology portfolio to support customers with low to medium-power applications across all orbits, including volume production programs with faster delivery timelines.

In addition to the system design, manufacturing, testing, and flight hardware delivery of ELSA wings for this contract, Redwire’s ELSA solar array wings have been baselined by Moog as a standard component of their METEOR ESPA-Grande satellite bus. METEOR is all-orbit capable and available for use on a wide variety of missions and flight profiles, including pathfinder constellation missions and other disaggregated architectures.

“ELSA brings together Redwire’s deep heritage and excellent solar array performance with a design optimized for volume production, enabling customers to field capable constellations faster and more efficiently,” said Mike Gold, President of Redwire’s Space business segment. “We are excited to work together with Moog to deliver reliable, robust, and affordable power.”

“These solar arrays boost the adaptability of Moog’s satellite buses, allowing us to offer more flexible, modular solutions that directly support evolving customer missions,” said Bob McArthur, Moog Space Vehicles General Manager.

ELSA is designed for customers who need to minimize solar array stowed volume and mass, while remaining competitive with conventional solar array performance and pricing. Specifically, ELSA provides up to 50% more power by volume than our traditional solar arrays. Engineered for volume production, ELSA offers a significant improvement in modular, scalable design and rapid turnaround to drive down cost and improve delivery times.

Redwire is a market leader in space power solutions, with a proven track record of innovation and on-orbit success. Redwire’s Roll-Out Solar Arrays (ROSA) have a 100% on-orbit success rate on flagship space missions, including the International Space Station and NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission. Redwire is also manufacturing multiple arrays for Thales Alenia Space’s Space INSPIRE satellites and Blue Origin’s multi-orbit space mobility platform, Blue Ring.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com or www.moog.com/space.