Soxton AI Acquires Realtime Agentic Security Company, Cipher, Expanding Its Full-Stack AI Law Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soxton, an AI-powered law firm and legal solution automating and democratizing access to early-stage legal services, today announced the acquisition of Cipher, a realtime security layer designed for agentic applications. The acquisition strengthens Soxton’s full-stack AI-enabled tools, which streamline legal services and offer expert support for startup founders, with advanced protection for autonomous workflows and sensitive startup data.

As a leader in legal tech innovation, Soxton will integrate Cipher’s advanced security layer into its platform, enhancing the safety and reliability of its AI-native legal infrastructure. This acquisition also brings Cipher’s team to Soxton, enabling the company to build multi-agent systems more efficiently and further strengthen its ability to power legal workflows through AI.

“Acquiring Cipher was not only a strategic move, but a necessary one. Our platform holds valuable information from innovative, but vulnerable, early companies all around the globe, and they deserve to be well protected,” said Founder and CEO Logan Brown. “What makes this acquisition even better, is that all legal processes were done on our own platform, standing as a true testament to the work we are doing to improve business functions for founders.”

Soxton executed the acquisition on its own platform, demonstrating the power of AI-driven legal infrastructure. The software was used to manage every stage of the transaction, including negotiating the terms, drafting the definitive agreements, and executing the closing. By replacing the traditionally complex M&A workflow, Soxton saved an estimated $80,000 on legal fees. The deal underscores Soxton’s broader mission to modernize legal operations for startups, giving founders the ability to execute complex business transactions faster and at a fraction of the traditional cost.

“What stood out most to our team was Soxton’s unique data moat and proven real-life legal use cases,” said Cipher Co-founder and CTO, Ransford Antwi. “We are excited to join forces with the Soxton team to bring our robust security layer to the autonomous legal stack, continuing our mission to keep agents secure and reliable.”

With the integration of Cipher’s technology into its stack, Soxton can continue to expand its AI-powered legal platform with built-in agentic security. This acquisition follows Soxton’s recent launch out of stealth, with $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Moxxie Ventures, with participation from Strobe, Coalition, Caterina Fake, and Flex. To learn more about Soxton, visit soxton.ai

About Soxton AI

Soxton is a full-stack AI-powered legal solution built for founders at their earliest stages. Founded by Logan Brown, Harvard J.D., Soxton streamlines everything from incorporation to equity, fundraising, and compliance through automated workflows, with human-in-the-loop support when it matters most.