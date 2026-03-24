Source7 Partners with Top-Tier National Insurance Provider to Revolutionize Residential Risk Profiling

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Source7, the industry leader in predictive intelligence for household assets and mechanical systems, today announced a landmark strategic agreement with one of the nation’s top five insurance providers. This partnership signals a paradigm shift in the property and casualty (P&C) sector, moving from reactive claims management to proactive, data-driven risk prevention.

Through this collaboration, the carrier will integrate Source7’s advanced data engine to gain unprecedented visibility into the health and lifespan of home appliances and systems within their insured portfolios.

Unlocking the "DNA" of the Home

While traditional underwriting relies on general property age and location, Source7 offers a granular "Risk Score" for the specific systems that keep a home running. By mining an unmatched mix of private, public, and proprietary data sources, Source7 identifies:

Predictive Failure: Knowing when a HVAC system or water heater is likely to fail before a catastrophic leak occurs.

Knowing when a HVAC system or water heater is likely to fail before a catastrophic leak occurs. Safety & Recall Tracking: Real-time monitoring of over 95% of major household brands to alert homeowners of dangerous defects.

Real-time monitoring of over 95% of major household brands to alert homeowners of dangerous defects. Proprietary Performance Benchmarks: Leveraging a massive database of mechanical performance to assess the true replacement value and risk exposure of specific interior assets.

Industry-Wide Impact

The ripple effects of this partnership extend beyond the insurance carrier:

For Homeowners: Faster claims processing and, more importantly, a reduction in the "invisible" risks that lead to property damage and high deductibles.

Faster claims processing and, more importantly, a reduction in the "invisible" risks that lead to property damage and high deductibles. For the Insurance Industry: A reduction in loss ratios through superior subrogation and loss prevention.

A reduction in loss ratios through superior subrogation and loss prevention. For Real Estate and Property Management: A new standard for "property health" reporting that increases transparency during transactions.

"We are moving into an era where a home's risk isn't just about location, but how it's equipped," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. "By combining our deep proprietary data with the scale of a top-five carrier, we are empowering insurers to offer a higher level of protection while helping families avoid the huge costs of appliance-related crises."

About Source7

Source7 is a data intelligence company delivering appliance and mechanical system insights for insurers, warranty providers, and property operators. Its platform supports claim decisioning, predictive maintenance, and ESG scoring through structured intelligence across washers, dryers, water heaters, HVAC systems, and more. Learn more at source7.com.