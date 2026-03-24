Unum Expands Broker Connect Partnership With Employee Navigator

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unum (NYSE: UNM) has announced expanded capabilities within its Unum Broker Connect integration with Employee Navigator, introducing automated billing and eligibility features that advance how brokers and employers administer benefits and leave.

Building on nearly a decade of partnership, Unum is expanding its Broker Connect integration with Employee Navigator to include automated eligibility and billing capabilities. The enhancements build on automated plan setup and digital Evidence of Insurability capabilities introduced in 2024, reducing administrative work, improving accuracy, and delivering a more connected, modern experience for brokers and their clients.

“The strength of our partnership with Employee Navigator and depth of our enhancements reflect our commitment to meet the needs of the market,” said Erin Casey, Unum Group’s SVP, Platform Partnerships. “As benefits and leave become more interconnected, our focus is on removing friction and delivering solutions that feel seamless, scalable, and purpose-built for the way brokers and employers operate today – giving them time back to focus on the core of their business.”

New billing capabilities automatically align premiums with coverage using current enrollment data, reducing reconciliation work and giving brokers greater confidence in billing accuracy. Unum also developed an automated eligibility* solution, eliminating manual file feeds and supporting easier onboarding and claims administration through a consistent, connected experience.

The expansion also enables easier leave management outsourcing by automating eligibility data between Employee Navigator and Unum Total Leave. This solution helps growing employers gain efficiency and reliable support as leave management becomes more complex.

Together, these expanded capabilities build on Unum’s long-standing partnership with Employee Navigator and reinforce a shared commitment to innovation that delivers practical value. The result is a more connected experience that helps brokers spend less time managing administration and more time supporting their clients’ needs.

*The eligibility and billing functionalities referenced are Unum-developed capabilities. While integrated with third-party benefits administration platform, Employee Navigator, the solutions themselves are designed, built, and supported by Unum.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2025, Unum Group reported revenues of $13.1 billion and paid $8.3 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

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