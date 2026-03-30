Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease in Hialeah, FL

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has pre-leased 220,000 square feet in Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV Building 35 in Hialeah, Florida to a national tire distributor commencing with building completion and tenant build-out, expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2026, and expiring July 2032. Building 35, the final of ten buildings developed by Terreno Realty Corporation in Countyline Corporate Park, is under construction and is expected to achieve LEED certification with a total expected investment of $51.3 million. The estimated stabilized cap rate is 6.0%.

Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV consists of a 121-acre project entitled for 2.2 million square feet of industrial distribution buildings in Miami’s Countyline Corporate Park (“Countyline”), immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s seven buildings within Countyline (Countyline Corporate Park Phase III). Countyline is a landfill redevelopment adjacent to Florida’s Turnpike and the southern terminus of I-75 located at the intersection of NW 170th Street and NW 107th Avenue. At expected completion in 2027, Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV is expected to contain ten LEED-certified industrial distribution buildings totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet providing 655 dock-high and 23 grade-level loading positions and parking for 1,875 cars for a total expected investment of approximately $508.5 million.

Taken together, Terreno Realty Corporation’s Countyline Corporate Park Phase III and IV will contain 17 industrial distribution buildings and 3.5 million square feet.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: New York City/Northern New Jersey; Los Angeles; Miami; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.