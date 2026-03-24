True North Fleet Services Announces New Partnership with Total Tire Solutions, Expanding Platform into South-Central U.S. Market

GLEN MILLS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True North Fleet Services (“True North”), a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, today announced a new partnership with Total Tire Solutions, LLC (“Total Tire”), a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based commercial repair operator. With the addition of Total Tire to its platform, True North continues to strategically scale across the Southern United States and diversify its service capabilities to include traditional heavy duty truck, industrial, construction and agriculture vehicle repairs.

“We’re pleased to welcome Aubrey “Lynn” Wiggins Jr. and his team to the True North platform and support them in their next phase of growth,” said Gary Price, Chief Executive Officer of True North Fleet Services. “Total Tire has built a strong reputation throughout Southern Louisiana for high-quality repairs, expansive service offerings and a customer-first approach – providing an excellent foundation for future development. As the fleet services industry continues to evolve and consolidate, True North remains committed to supporting founder-led businesses like Total Tire as they scale and compete in their local markets, ensuring each vehicle serviced is Road Ready.”

Founded by Aubrey “Lynn” Wiggins Jr. and Michelle Wiggins in 2006, Total Tire is a commercial repair specialist recognized throughout Southern Louisiana for high-quality tire and repair services for trucks, trailers, specialty and heavy equipment. From locations in Broussard, Kenner and its original shop in Baton Rouge, Total Tire offers a comprehensive suite of repair solutions, including specialty tire sales and repairs, TPMS maintenance, brake, steering and suspension repairs, wheel services, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance. As part of the True North platform, Total Tire gains access to True North’s cutting-edge systems, administrative services and capital resources to help accelerate its growth.

Mr. Wiggins added, “This partnership is a significant milestone for our business and a credit to the enduring loyalty of our customers and the work of our talented team. For 20 years, our priority has been to provide Baton Rouge and Southern Louisiana drivers with top-quality products and unmatched services at a good price. With True North’s backing, we’ll continue to provide first-rate service and further develop our premium selection of products and services, while enhancing employee benefits and spreading our footprint into new markets. I am thrilled to see what the next chapter holds.”

True North’s partnership with Total Tire follows its previously announced investments in Georgia-based operators Elite Diesel and Myles Truck Repair, as well as Philadelphia-based PennFleet and San Antonio-based Billy Bob’s Repair & Tire. True North’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About True North Fleet Services

True North Fleet Services is a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, united by a shared commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and service innovation. Our platform brings together best-in-class, founder-led businesses to deliver comprehensive fleet repair and services across the country. By investing in people, technology, and process discipline, we empower our partners to scale while preserving the local trust and integrity they've built over decades. At True North, we’re building a platform that keeps America’s fleets Road Ready and ensures our customers have complete satisfaction. For more information, please visit truenorthfleetservices.com