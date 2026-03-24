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Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and Premier Health Network Announce New Partnership to Strengthen Access and Support Value-Based Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) of Georgia today announced a new partnership with Premier Health Network (PHN), a physician-owned, clinically integrated health network serving Augusta and the greater Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). The agreement expands access to coordinated, high-quality care for Anthem members while supporting independent physician practices in a rapidly evolving value-based care environment.

“Premier Health Network has a long history of supporting physicians and outpatient providers, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing value-based care and improving health outcomes for the communities we serve," said Amanda Free.

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Premier Health Network includes nearly 500 providers and nine ancillary facilities, offering a broad range of outpatient and specialty services across the region. Under the agreement, PHN will participate in BCBS commercial plans, including individual and BCBS Medicare Advantage plans, ensuring continuity of care for members across product lines.

“We value partnerships that strengthen independent physician practices and improve access to coordinated, high-quality care,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “Premier Health Network has a long history of supporting physicians and outpatient providers, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing value-based care and improving health outcomes for the communities we serve across the CSRA.”

Founded in 1993 as University Physicians Associates, Premier Health Network was rebranded in January 2021 to reflect its mission as a clinically integrated, physician-owned organization dedicated exclusively to supporting its members. PHN provides a wide range of services to its provider practices, enabling them to focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care to the CSRA community.

“This partnership supports our mission to empower physicians and outpatient providers to thrive while delivering exceptional care to the patients they serve,” said Premier CEO. “By working with Anthem, we can continue to strengthen care coordination, support value-based initiatives, and better meet the needs of our community.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About Premier Health Network

Premier Health Network (PHN) is a physician-owned, clinically integrated health network serving the Central Savannah River Area and surrounding counties. Established in 1993 and operating independently since its rebrand in 2021, PHN supports 640 providers and nine ancillary facilities with services designed to help practices succeed in the evolving value-based care landscape—allowing providers to focus on delivering high-quality, coordinated care to their communities.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Kersha Cartwright
Director of Public Relations
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
kersha.cartwright@elevancehealth.com | 678-767-0199

Industry:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Kersha Cartwright
Director of Public Relations
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
kersha.cartwright@elevancehealth.com | 678-767-0199

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