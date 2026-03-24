As Dental Practices Face CRA Crackdowns, Fairly Staffing Introduces First-of-its-Kind Compliant Payroll, Powered by Nmbr

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairly Staffing, a workforce management platform, in partnership with Nmbr, Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, has introduced a first-of-its-kind platform designed to help dental clinics properly classify and pay temporary workers as employees.

In Budget 2025, the Canadian government announced it would crack down on employers who misclassify employees as independent contractors, paying increasing attention to industries that rely heavily on temporary or contract labour. Amid enforcement, businesses are under growing pressure to ensure workers are properly classified and that payroll taxes and deductions are handled correctly, or face financial penalties.

Dental practices frequently rely on temporary hygienists and assistants to maintain patient schedules and avoid cancelling appointments, and will treat them as independent contractors. However, when a temp works inside a clinic, uses the clinic’s equipment and follows the clinic’s schedule, the Canada Revenue Agency often considers them employees. Despite this, many clinics still treat temporary workers as contractors instead of employees, opening themselves up to serious CRA liability and financial penalties.

Fairly Staffing is addressing this gap by embedding compliant payroll directly into the platform clinics already use to book and manage temporary staff. Through its innovative integration with Nmbr, the system automatically calculates payroll deductions, remits CPP, EI, and income tax to the CRA, deposits net pay directly into workers’ bank accounts, and generates required payroll documentation. With Fairly Staffing, staffing and compliant payroll are connected in a way that has not previously existed for dental clinics, helping address a long-standing and unsolved industry challenge around worker classification and CRA compliance.

“Temporary staffing has always been essential to dentistry, but the industry has never had payroll infrastructure designed specifically for it,” said Amir Reshef, CEO of Fairly Staffing. “Payroll systems can’t help clinics find staff, and they aren’t built to pay someone for a single day of work. Temp platforms can help clinics find a professional, but they don’t run compliant payroll. With our proprietary technology, powered by Nmbr’s payroll engine, we’ve brought both together for the first time in one platform, solving a problem the dental industry has lived with for decades.”

Nmbr provides the embedded payroll infrastructure that powers Fairly Staffing’s payroll functionality. Many businesses are forced to use third-party payroll platforms due to the complexity of building payroll systems. Nmbr, however, enables software platforms to integrate fully compliant payroll directly into their own applications, handling complex requirements such as tax deductions, remittances and regulatory compliance behind the scenes. Leveraging Nmbr’s API, Fairly Staffing was able to extensively customize this first-of-its-kind payroll experience that works seamlessly within their existing workflows, without relying on disconnected third-party payroll providers.

“Payroll compliance is becoming increasingly important as regulators tighten enforcement around worker classification,” said Simon Bourgeois, CEO of Nmbr. “The embedded payroll infrastructure that we offer allows companies to handle those requirements directly inside the software that businesses already use. Fairly is a great example of how vertical platforms can solve real operational challenges while ensuring payroll is handled compliantly from day one.

By combining Fairly Staffing’s platform with Nmbr’s embedded payroll infrastructure, the partnership gives dental clinics a compliant way to manage both temporary and permanent staff in one system, helping practices maintain operational flexibility while reducing payroll risk.”

About Nmbr

Nmbr is Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, designed to simplify how businesses build and launch their own payroll software. Founded by co-founders and seasoned industry experts, Simon Bourgeois, Drew Millington, and Kevin Langlois, Nmbr simplifies the complexities of building payroll systems by offering APIs and embeddable front-end components that eliminate the challenge of building payroll software— while significantly reducing ongoing administrative burden and costs.

About Fairly Staffing

Fairly Staffing is a leading provider of flexible staffing solutions for the dental industry, connecting dental professionals with clinics in need of temporary staff. Their innovative platform and dedication to empowering dental professionals have made them a trusted partner for clinics across the country.