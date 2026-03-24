Zenity Announces Partnership With ServiceNow to Operationalize AI Agent Risk Reduction in SecOps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(RSA Conference) — Zenity, the leading security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced its partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. As a Build Partner, Zenity will bring comprehensive agent security, posture management and vulnerability assessment into ServiceNow Security Operations (SecOps). This partnership empowers enterprises to safely scale the use of autonomous AI agents across IT, HR, customer service, security, operations and beyond, while maintaining the highest levels of visibility, risk management and trust.

“By integrating Zenity natively into ServiceNow SecOps, we are providing customers the coverage and control they need to secure and manage autonomous agents at scale as part of their known, existing SecOps processes” Share

As enterprises increase their reliance on autonomous agents, security and IT teams need deep visibility into what agents exist, how they are built, and what risks they introduce, including what tasks they perform, which systems they touch and what data they access. Zenity gives ServiceNow SecOps customers this level of insight and control, enabling them to govern, secure and continuously evaluate the agents powering their digital workflows across environments.

“AI agents are transforming how work gets done across the enterprise, including Security Operations,” said Deepak Kolingivadi, VP product management and head of security products at ServiceNow. “Our partnership with Zenity strengthens the ServiceNow AI Control Tower and Security Operations solutions by ensuring our customers can get visibility into AI agents to support AI governance workflows and respond to critical security risks associated with those AI agents efficiently. Together, we are enabling organizations to scale AI responsibly and confidently.”

Through this partnership, Zenity will enhance the ServiceNow AI Control Tower and SecOps with deep insights, posture management, and vulnerability assessment, delivering a seamless and powerful security experience for ServiceNow customers:

Agent Inventory: See all agents and their connected business services in ServiceNow CMDB, uncover their underlying dependencies, and investigate vulnerabilities in a unified dashboard.

See all agents and their connected business services in ServiceNow CMDB, uncover their underlying dependencies, and investigate vulnerabilities in a unified dashboard. AI Security Posture Management: Understand how agents are constructed, what data they touch, who has access, what dependencies they have, and what permissions exist for which agents

Understand how agents are constructed, what data they touch, who has access, what dependencies they have, and what permissions exist for which agents Vulnerability Assessment: Detect risks, misconfigurations, excessive permissions, data exposure, and compliance gaps in all agents

Detect risks, misconfigurations, excessive permissions, data exposure, and compliance gaps in all agents Efficient remediation: Use AI Security Exposure Management in ServiceNow (part of Unified Security Exposure Management within SecOps) to automate workflows for remediating high-risk AI security exposures or vulnerabilities identified by Zenity and reduce AI attack surface efficiently.

“By integrating Zenity natively into ServiceNow SecOps, we are providing customers the coverage and control they need to secure and manage autonomous agents at scale as part of their known, existing SecOps processes,” said Ben Kliger, Zenity co-founder and CEO. “This partnership accelerates AI safety and empowers enterprises to think boldly in terms of how they scale and adopt agents.”

Zenity is focused on helping customers understand their agentic environments by delivering deep visibility and vulnerability assessment to empower teams to secure and govern agents everywhere.

About Zenity

Zenity is the first security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents - spanning SaaS, home grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, inline prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy and controls across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.

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