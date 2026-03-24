Premier Anesthesia Expands Partnership with Washington Regional Medical Center in Northwest Arkansas

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Anesthesia, a leading, privately held anesthesia practice management firm, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Washington Regional Medical Center to provide anesthesia services at two additional facilities in Northwest Arkansas: Washington Regional’s North Hills Surgery Center and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital.

These strategic additions reflect Premier Anesthesia’s ongoing commitment in Arkansas and further strengthen its collaboration with Washington Regional, enhancing alignment, efficiency and continuity of anesthesia services throughout the health system.

Supporting Surgical Care at North Hills Surgery Center

Washington Regional’s North Hills Surgery Center is an ambulatory surgery center renowned for delivering exceptional care to the Northwest Arkansas community. Recently named one of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2026 by Newsweek, it stands as the state’s top-ranked multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center.

Through this partnership, Premier Anesthesia will deliver tailored anesthesia consulting and practice management, maintaining a focus on high-quality, patient-centered services, including general, orthopedic, gynecological, breast, ear, nose and throat (ENT), endoscopy, pain management and podiatry.

Expanding Surgical Capacity at Washington Regional Physicians’ Specialty Hospital

At Physicians’ Specialty Hospital – which Washington Regional recently assumed operations of to increase its surgical capacity – Premier Anesthesia will facilitate the facility’s long-term expansion plan while providing operational efficiency.

The hospital features 20 beds, five operating rooms, a procedure room, imaging and laboratory services, and round-the-clock emergency care. As the facility prepares to expand same-day and overnight surgical services, with a particular focus on orthopedic, spine and outpatient elective procedures, Premier Anesthesia’s expertise will help ensure anesthesia care scales effectively to meet future demand.

Achieving a Consistent Approach to Anesthesia Care

By integrating Premier Anesthesia’s services beyond the hospital’s main campus to include two additional facilities, Washington Regional is establishing system-wide consistency and supporting enhanced efficiency and performance in its outpatient and specialty care environments.

“Washington Regional’s expanded partnership with Premier Anesthesia represents a strategic investment in the growth of our surgical services department,” said Lucas Campbell, MD, senior vice president of clinical enterprise and strategy at Washington Regional Medical Center. “Patients can expect the same high-quality, patient-centered anesthesia care at North Hills Surgery Center and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital as they receive at Washington Regional Medical Center. Our partnership with Premier Anesthesia highlights our mutual dedication to achieving the highest standards in clinical quality, operational efficiency and patient care.”

“As Washington Regional continues to broaden surgical access across Northwest Arkansas, our objective is to provide anesthesia services with operational excellence and deliver outstanding patient experiences,” added Preston Smith, president, Premier Anesthesia. “We are honored to be partnering with North Hills Surgery Center and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital and supporting the organization’s greater mission of improving the health of those they serve.”

About Washington Regional Medical System

Washington Regional Medical System is the only community-owned, locally governed, non-profit health care system located in Northwest Arkansas. Washington Regional employs over 3,600 team members and serves the region with a 425-bed medical center, two multi-specialty surgical facilities, over 40 clinic locations and five Centers of Excellence—the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute; Washington Regional Walker Heart Institute; Washington Regional Women and Infants Center; Washington Regional Total Joint Center; and Washington Regional Pat Walker Center for Seniors. Washington Regional is the region’s only Level II Trauma Center providing the area’s highest level of trauma care and has been named the #1 Hospital in Arkansas by U.S. News & World Report for five consecutive years.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation’s largest privately held anesthesia practice management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at premieranesthesia.com.