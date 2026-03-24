Omnes Partners With Apex Group to Tokenise Institutional Bitcoin Mining Structured Note on Base

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnes today announced a strategic partnership with Apex Group, a leading global financial services provider with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, to tokenise its flagship Omnes Mining Note "OMN". The OMN is an institutional grade structured note backed by Bitcoin hashrate, to be issued and managed on the Base Chain, the Ethereum L2 incubating at Coinbase, leveraging Apex Digital 3.0 for comprehensive tokenisation, administration, and transfer agency services as a fully integrated end to end solution.

“OMN converts Bitcoin production into a structured, investable asset for institutional portfolios.” Share

The OMN provides professional non-US investors with direct economic exposure to new Bitcoin production measured in hashrate, which is the computational power used to validate transactions and produce Bitcoin, without the operational complexities of managing mining infrastructure, hardware, energy, or regulatory hurdles. Issued as a secured debt note in Luxembourg, the tokenised OMN combines traditional financial structuring with blockchain enabled features, including on chain transferability among whitelisted professional investors.

Emmanuel Montero, Chief Executive Officer of Omnes, said:

“Bitcoin mining is the only mechanism that creates new Bitcoin through protocol issuance. This is economically distinct from yield strategies that rely on redistributing existing Bitcoin. Through the Omnes Mining Note, we transform this operationally intensive production process into a structured financial instrument backed by industrial scale mining infrastructure.”

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, added:

“Tokenisation gives investors mobility and utility that traditional notes cannot. Qualified investors can transfer OMN on chain and, over time, potentially use it as a form of collateral in permissioned lending without selling the asset. This enhances liquidity while giving Omnes a more scalable and globally distributable structure.”

Jesse Pollak, Head of Base, commented:

“Bringing a regulated debt product backed by mining onto Base is a huge win. It proves that on chain finance isn't just for crypto-native assets - it's for real-world industrial infrastructure too. We’re excited to see more builders bridging the gap between heavy industry and the on chain economy to make the financial system more transparent and accessible.”

Notes to editors

Disclaimers

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

The Omnes Mining Note (“OMN”) is limited to investors who meet certain eligibility requirements. Investors will be required to provide personal and financial information to confirm compliance with applicable laws, including anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations. No investment should be made until the Offering Memorandum and related documents, which are available upon request, have been thoroughly reviewed and understood.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Omnes

Omnes is a global fintech company pioneering institutional access to Bitcoin yield through Bitcoin production. Through its Luxembourg securitisation framework, Omnes delivers on-chain, compliance-first exposure to tokenised Bitcoin hashrate via the Omnes Mining Note (OMN), a structured product engineered for professional investors, sovereign allocators, and institutional asset managers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with operations across Europe and the Middle East, Omnes is building the foundational financial layer for the Bitcoin economy.

www.omnes.io

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support, as well as digital and AI solutions. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com