GE HealthCare Awards Grant to the Lewy Body Dementia Association To Support 2026 Educational Initiatives

LILBURN, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) has received a generous grant from GE HealthCare to support key educational programs in 2026.

“Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a complex and challenging disease to understand and navigate for individuals symptomatic or diagnosed, their families and care partners. LBDA’s educational programs are key to increasing awareness about LBD, empowering those living with Lewy, care partners and healthcare professionals to better manage symptoms, advocate for resources and improve quality of life,” says Allison Feldman, Chief Executive Officer of the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

GE HealthCare’s sponsorship will support three educational programs:

LBDA’s 2026 Community Webinar Series: Insights, Innovations & Everyday Impact brings together science, care and the lived-experience to empower families affected by LBD. Held monthly, each webinar integrates perspectives from clinicians, scientists, care partners and individuals living with LBD providing a holistic understanding of the disease, access to educational and support resources, and drives forward-thinking collaboration across sectors.

LBDA Centers of Care pilot initiative is an educational program and suite of resources that support accurate diagnosis, integrated holistic care, and family-centered support. This initiative will equip healthcare teams with practical tools to address both clinical complexity and the day-to-day challenges faced by people living with LBD and care partners.

LBDA’s Lewy Care Kit – a free, comprehensive, and life-affirming set of resources designed to equip and empower families & healthcare providers with practical tools for navigating the complexities of LBD and safeguarding individuals during hospital stays.

“Dementia with Lewy bodies is frequently misunderstood and underdiagnosed, creating real challenges for patients and caregivers. The Lewy Body Dementia Association plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and providing education that helps patients, care partners, and clinicians better understand the disease and navigate its impact. At GE HealthCare, we are proud to support LBDA’s efforts to shine a light on LBD, advance knowledge, and help ensure individuals are recognized, understood, and supported earlier in their journey,” says Zulfiqar Haider – Global Medical Director – Neurology, GE HealthCare.

Since 2024, LBDA’s Community Webinar Series has provided free education on a range of LBD topics to over 21,000 people*. The grant will support increased outreach through the Community Webinar Series, fund two new programs and represents a shared vision of achieving earlier diagnosis and to improve outcomes for individuals with LBD.

* LBDA data on file.

About the Lewy Body Dementia Association

The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) is the leading national organization dedicated to improving the lives of those living with Lewy body dementia (LBD), the second most common form of neurodegenerative dementia affecting approximately 1.4 million people in the United States alone.

Established in 2003, LBDA’s mission is to optimize the quality of life for those affected by LBD by accelerating awareness, advancing research for early diagnosis and improved care, and providing comprehensive education and compassionate support.

Visit lbda.org to learn more.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.