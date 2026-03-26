While Private Equity Firms Abandon Homeowners Overnight, Evolve Construction Is Planting Roots in Kansas and Missouri
While Private Equity Firms Abandon Homeowners Overnight, Evolve Construction Is Planting Roots in Kansas and Missouri
The People-First Restoration Company Expands Into Underserved Heartland Markets With a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee — and a Promise to Stay
Storm damage doesn’t wait — and neither do we. Evolve Construction & Restoration is already on the ground in Kansas & Missouri, helping families and businesses recover fast. Don’t do this alone — let us help you set the reserves with your insurance company and be the turnkey solution for your property. Roof, siding, windows, wraps, gutters, and garage doors — all handled. This homeowner signed up with Evolve Construction 2 years ago after a storm and is now covered under our yearly subscription maintenance plan, which means $0 cost to our clients.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolve Construction & Restoration today announced its AI damage modeling into Kansas and Missouri — two states long overlooked by both local “do it all” contractors and Wall Street-backed roofing conglomerates now dominating the industry.
Storm damage? Don't settle for the local "I do it all" overwhelmed contractor. Evolve Construction HAAG & IICRC certified, 200M+ restored, 100% satisfaction & price match guarantee, #1 rated storm contractor in North America call 1-800-222-4100 now.Share
PE-backed roofing platforms tripled from 17 to 56 between 2023 and 2024. The pattern is predictable: installer pay slashed, quality collapses, debt becomes unsustainable. Renovo Home Partners collapsed overnight in October 2025 — leaving customers with unfinished roofs, employees without paychecks, and nearly $500 million in unpaid debt.
Evolve Construction is the antidote.
Whether it’s a PE firm that vanishes overnight or the “I do it all” local contractor — Heartland homeowners deserve better. Evolve brings 35+ locations, HAAG & IICRC dual-certification, 200M+ restored and a 100% written guarantee to every job.
“Kansas and Missouri homeowners deserve better than what Wall Street has given them. We are not a fund. We are not a portfolio company. We are builders, and we are here to stay.”
— Jay Zaabri, Chairman, Evolve Construction & Restoration | JayZaabri.com
The Midwest sits in America’s hail belt — one of the most storm-exposed corridors in the country. Evolve enters with a full-service residential & commercial restoration platform: 100% satisfaction guarantee; fairly paid local crews — never outsourced to the lowest bidder; private ownership beholden to customers, not hedge funds; and Public Adjusters on every job.
“Every Roof. Every Detail. Every Penny, Every Time. Companies that treat roofing like a financial instrument instead of a craft will always fail the people they claim to serve. What Evolve is doing in Kansas and Missouri is exactly what this industry needs: real accountability, real people, and a real commitment to protect the house.”
— Christina Jackson, “Roofer Barbie,” Roofing Contractor & Industry Advocate | RooferBarbie.com
NOW HIRING ACROSS THE MIDWEST
Roofing professionals, project managers, sales representatives, and restoration specialists. Contact Vincent Jones: (818) 297-7990 | careers@EvolveConstruction.com
Contacts
Jay Zaabri, Chairman | Evolve Construction & Restoration
jay@evolveconstruction.com | 1-800-222-4100 | EvolveConstruction.com