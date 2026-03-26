KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolve Construction & Restoration today announced its AI damage modeling into Kansas and Missouri — two states long overlooked by both local “do it all” contractors and Wall Street-backed roofing conglomerates now dominating the industry.

Storm damage? Don't settle for the local "I do it all" overwhelmed contractor. Evolve Construction HAAG & IICRC certified, 200M+ restored, 100% satisfaction & price match guarantee, #1 rated storm contractor in North America call 1-800-222-4100 now. Share

PE-backed roofing platforms tripled from 17 to 56 between 2023 and 2024. The pattern is predictable: installer pay slashed, quality collapses, debt becomes unsustainable. Renovo Home Partners collapsed overnight in October 2025 — leaving customers with unfinished roofs, employees without paychecks, and nearly $500 million in unpaid debt.

Evolve Construction is the antidote.

Whether it’s a PE firm that vanishes overnight or the “I do it all” local contractor — Heartland homeowners deserve better. Evolve brings 35+ locations, HAAG & IICRC dual-certification, 200M+ restored and a 100% written guarantee to every job.

“Kansas and Missouri homeowners deserve better than what Wall Street has given them. We are not a fund. We are not a portfolio company. We are builders, and we are here to stay.”

— Jay Zaabri, Chairman, Evolve Construction & Restoration | JayZaabri.com

The Midwest sits in America’s hail belt — one of the most storm-exposed corridors in the country. Evolve enters with a full-service residential & commercial restoration platform: 100% satisfaction guarantee; fairly paid local crews — never outsourced to the lowest bidder; private ownership beholden to customers, not hedge funds; and Public Adjusters on every job.

“Every Roof. Every Detail. Every Penny, Every Time. Companies that treat roofing like a financial instrument instead of a craft will always fail the people they claim to serve. What Evolve is doing in Kansas and Missouri is exactly what this industry needs: real accountability, real people, and a real commitment to protect the house.”

— Christina Jackson, “Roofer Barbie,” Roofing Contractor & Industry Advocate | RooferBarbie.com

NOW HIRING ACROSS THE MIDWEST

Roofing professionals, project managers, sales representatives, and restoration specialists. Contact Vincent Jones: (818) 297-7990 | careers@EvolveConstruction.com