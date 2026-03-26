-

While Private Equity Firms Abandon Homeowners Overnight, Evolve Construction Is Planting Roots in Kansas and Missouri

The People-First Restoration Company Expands Into Underserved Heartland Markets With a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee — and a Promise to Stay

Storm damage doesn’t wait — and neither do we. Evolve Construction & Restoration is already on the ground in Kansas & Missouri, helping families and businesses recover fast. Don’t do this alone — let us help you set the reserves with your insurance company and be the turnkey solution for your property. Roof, siding, windows, wraps, gutters, and garage doors — all handled. This homeowner signed up with Evolve Construction 2 years ago after a storm and is now covered under our yearly subscription maintenance plan, which means $0 cost to our clients.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolve Construction & Restoration today announced its AI damage modeling into Kansas and Missouri — two states long overlooked by both local “do it all” contractors and Wall Street-backed roofing conglomerates now dominating the industry.

Storm damage? Don't settle for the local "I do it all" overwhelmed contractor. Evolve Construction HAAG & IICRC certified, 200M+ restored, 100% satisfaction & price match guarantee, #1 rated storm contractor in North America call 1-800-222-4100 now.

Share

PE-backed roofing platforms tripled from 17 to 56 between 2023 and 2024. The pattern is predictable: installer pay slashed, quality collapses, debt becomes unsustainable. Renovo Home Partners collapsed overnight in October 2025 — leaving customers with unfinished roofs, employees without paychecks, and nearly $500 million in unpaid debt.

Evolve Construction is the antidote.

Whether it’s a PE firm that vanishes overnight or the “I do it all” local contractor — Heartland homeowners deserve better. Evolve brings 35+ locations, HAAG & IICRC dual-certification, 200M+ restored and a 100% written guarantee to every job.

“Kansas and Missouri homeowners deserve better than what Wall Street has given them. We are not a fund. We are not a portfolio company. We are builders, and we are here to stay.”
— Jay Zaabri, Chairman, Evolve Construction & Restoration | JayZaabri.com

The Midwest sits in America’s hail belt — one of the most storm-exposed corridors in the country. Evolve enters with a full-service residential & commercial restoration platform: 100% satisfaction guarantee; fairly paid local crews — never outsourced to the lowest bidder; private ownership beholden to customers, not hedge funds; and Public Adjusters on every job.

“Every Roof. Every Detail. Every Penny, Every Time. Companies that treat roofing like a financial instrument instead of a craft will always fail the people they claim to serve. What Evolve is doing in Kansas and Missouri is exactly what this industry needs: real accountability, real people, and a real commitment to protect the house.”
— Christina Jackson, “Roofer Barbie,” Roofing Contractor & Industry Advocate | RooferBarbie.com

NOW HIRING ACROSS THE MIDWEST
Roofing professionals, project managers, sales representatives, and restoration specialists. Contact Vincent Jones: (818) 297-7990 | careers@EvolveConstruction.com

Contacts

Jay Zaabri, Chairman | Evolve Construction & Restoration
jay@evolveconstruction.com | 1-800-222-4100 | EvolveConstruction.com

Industry:

Evolve Construction & Restoration

Release Summary
Evolve Construction operates across 35+ markets in the U.S. with HAAG & IICRC certification, proprietary AI, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#BESTROOFER
#CERTAINTEED
#CHICAGOROOFING
#COMMERCIALRESTORATION
#COMMERCIALROOFING
#CONTRACTORLIFE
#DISASTERRECOVERY
#EAGLEVIEW
#EVOLVECONSTRUCTION
#EVOLVEHOLDINGS
#EVOLVENATION
#EVOLVERESTORATION
#FIREDAMAGE
#FREEINSPECTION
#GAF
#HAAG
#HAAGCERTIFIED
#HAAGENGINEERING
#HAILDAMAGE
#HEARTLAND
#HOMEIMPROVEMENT
#HOMEINSPECTION
#HOMERESTORATION
#HOMESALE
#HURRICANE
#IICRC
#IKO
#INSURANCECLAIM
#INSURANCERESTORATION
#JAYZAABRI
#KANSAS
#KANSASCITY
#METALROOF
#MIDWEST
#MISSOURI
#MOLDREMEDIATION
#NORTHAMERICA
#OWNESCORNING
#PROPERTYDAMAGE
#PUBLICADJUSTER
#REALESTATE
#RESTORATIONCONTRACTOR
#ROOFERBARBIE
#ROOFING
#ROOFINGCOMPANY
#ROOFREPAIR
#ROOFREPLACEMENT
#SHINGLEROOF
#SMOKEDAMAGE
#STLOUIS
#STORMDAMAGE
#STORMRESTORATION
#STORMSEASON
#TAMKO
#TILEROOF
#TOPROOFER
#TORNADO
#WATERDAMAGE

Contacts

Jay Zaabri, Chairman | Evolve Construction & Restoration
jay@evolveconstruction.com | 1-800-222-4100 | EvolveConstruction.com

Social Media Profiles
Evolve Construction Facebook
Evolve Construction Instagram
Evolve Construction LinkedIn
Founders Bio
Regional Managers Bio
Evolve Construction YouTube
Back to Newsroom