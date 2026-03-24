Foundry Brands Selects Cart.com to Manage Amazon Operations Across Four Portfolio Brands

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading commerce solutions provider, today announced that Foundry Brands, a private equity-backed multi-brand consumer platform that acquires and operates e-commerce brands, has selected Cart.com to manage Amazon channel operations across four brands in its portfolio. Under the agreement, Cart.com will assume responsibility for day-to-day Amazon execution, while Foundry retains ownership of brand strategy, product direction, channel architecture and P&L accountability.

“Amazon is a scale channel, not a place to experiment,” said Christian Chopra, CEO of Foundry Brands. “At Foundry, our teams prioritize building strong brands, better products and experiences customers genuinely value. That work requires focus. Cart.com brings the operational rigor and category expertise to run Amazon with consistency, so we can stay committed to creating long-term brand value across the portfolio.”

The partnership covers Blu Atlas, a men’s skincare and grooming brand; Supply, a shaving and grooming essentials brand; Benevolence LA, a home and wellness brand offering candles, fragrances and accessories; and Craft & Kin, a home fragrance brand focused on candles and scent-driven décor.

“Foundry has a clear operating model for how Amazon should perform across its portfolio,” said Omair Tariq, Founder and CEO at Cart.com. “Our role is to apply disciplined execution, category expertise and scalable systems to run the channel with consistency and accountability. That approach allows Foundry’s teams to stay focused on building brands, while Amazon performs as a reliable growth and contribution engine.”

Foundry operates a multi-brand portfolio in which Amazon plays different roles depending on the brand, from brand-led growth and discovery to Amazon-native businesses designed for efficiency and cash generation. As part of a broader evolution of its operating model, Foundry adopted a structure that separates strategic ownership from channel execution, retaining internal control of brand direction, product development and economics while partnering with specialists to operate complex channels at scale.

The company began working with Cart.com in late 2025 and expanded the relationship to support this approach. Rather than building a large internal Amazon organization, Foundry relies on a small internal team that owns strategy and economics, supported by specialist partners that operate as extensions of the business. Cart.com will manage Amazon operations across content and catalog management, retail readiness and compliance, listing optimization and an ongoing execution cadence. By consolidating these functions under a single operating partner, the model is designed to drive more consistent execution, increase revenue and reduce operating costs across Foundry’s Amazon business.

About Foundry Brands

Foundry Brands is a private equity-backed, multi-brand consumer platform spanning men’s grooming, shave, and home care and wellness, with a focus on disciplined growth and building enduring brands. Its portfolio includes Blu Atlas, a men's skincare and grooming brand, and Supply, a premium shaving company, alongside home fragrance and wellness brands Benevolence LA and Craft & Kin. The company retains internal ownership of brand strategy, product vision, and economics while partnering with specialized operators to execute complex channels at scale.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading commerce solutions provider, enabling B2C and B2B companies and public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management to drive more efficient growth. Thousands of leading global brands and complex enterprises rely on Cart.com’s superior software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of 18 fulfillment and distribution centers, to integrate and streamline their commerce operations, from product discovery to product delivery.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.