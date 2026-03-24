Insurity Expands Strategic Partnership with EuroTempest to Deliver Enhanced Windstorm and Event Intelligence Through SpatialKey

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for property and casualty insurers, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with EuroTempest, a recognized provider of windstorm and severe weather risk data and modeling solutions. A trusted data partner since 2016, EuroTempest is expanding its collaboration with Insurity to make its windstorm hazard models and event response datasets available directly within SpatialKey’s underwriting and exposure management workflows.

Insurers continue to invest heavily in geospatial intelligence, yet too often that data sits outside core underwriting workflows, limiting its impact on pricing and portfolio performance. Through SpatialKey, Insurity eliminates that disconnect by embedding high-quality hazard intelligence directly into underwriting and exposure management environments, linking it directly to insured portfolio exposure and enabling underwriters and portfolio managers to quantify financial risk in real time.

For nearly a decade, EuroTempest data has supported SpatialKey users in assessing windstorm risk across European markets. The expanded partnership with EuroTempest strengthens that capability by broadening access to advanced worldwide hazard and event response data, including:

The UK Static Wind Risk model for projected wind hazard assessment, and property -specific pricing estimations

Global Tropical Storm Risk datasets for monitoring sustained wind, peak gust, and rainfall accumulations

High-resolution European Windstorm layers for early forecasts and rapid post-event exposure analysis

Real-time and historical event footprints

“Our long-standing partnership with EuroTempest reflects a shared commitment to delivering actionable, high-resolution hazard intelligence to the global market,” Jatin Atre, President at Insurity. “By integrating additional EuroTempest data products into SpatialKey, we are helping insurers move beyond static maps and toward embedded, financially precise decision support.”

“Windstorm and severe weather volatility continues to challenge insurers across Europe and globally,” said Nick Wood, Commercial Director at EuroTempest. “Expanding our collaboration with Insurity allows us to extend the reach of our modeling and event response data, ensuring insurers have access to the timely insights they need to underwrite confidently and manage exposure effectively.”

The additional integrations are now available, and further support Insurity’s customer-focused innovation strategy by ensuring that advanced geospatial analytics are seamlessly embedded within the systems insurers use every day. Insurers can monitor tropical storm evolution and assess insured exposure in real time within SpatialKey. Users of the Static Wind Risk dataset can identify high-risk areas for future UK windstorm risk, enabling targeted underwriting and risk management. As European windstorm activity intensifies and portfolio complexity grows, the expanded Insurity and EuroTempest partnership further strengthens SpatialKey’s Data Marketplace by enabling insurers to access third-party hazard intelligence alongside their own portfolio data within a single geospatial analytics platform.

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with EuroTempest, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About EuroTempest

EuroTempest is a global provider of weather data solutions, offering tools and services that enable organisations to assess and manage weather-related risk effectively. With a strong focus on data accuracy and advanced analytics, EuroTempest delivers actionable insights across insurance, finance, humanitarian response, marine, and government sectors. Visit www.eurotempest.com