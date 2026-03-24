Q2 Announces Partnership With Stablecore to Provide Banks and Credit Unions With Stablecoins and Digital Asset Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced its partnership with Stablecore, a digital asset platform that enables banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other digital asset products. The collaboration provides financial institutions with a streamlined path to implement emerging digital asset capabilities through a single, trusted integration. Amarillo National Bank and Bank of Utah are among the early institutions engaging with Stablecore through Q2.

As stablecoin adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity improves, banks and credit unions are increasingly evaluating how digital asset infrastructure may fit within regulated banking environments. Most institutions now face an infrastructure hurdle as numerous, complex pieces are required to support digital asset offerings compliantly and at-scale.

Through Stablecore’s integration with the Q2 Innovation Studio, which reduces the cost, complexity, and time associated with fintech integrations by pre-integrating innovative solutions into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, banks and credit unions can now responsibly explore and integrate digital asset capabilities within their existing digital banking environments.

“Stablecoins and digital assets are moving from theoretical conversations to practical evaluation within mainstream banking,” said Anthony Ianniciello, VP of Product Management, Q2. “Our role is to help banks and credit unions introduce these capabilities thoughtfully and responsibly. By partnering with Stablecore, we are enabling financial institutions to assess how digital asset infrastructure can support their long-term strategy and ultimately deliver those capabilities to their account holders.”

Through the partnership with Stablecore, financial institutions using the Q2 Digital Banking Platform can implement targeted workflows to support use cases such as stablecoin payments and acceptance, digital asset accounts with on and off ramps, digital asset-collateralized lending, tokenized deposits, staking rewards, and other digital asset innovations across both retail and commercial digital experiences. By delivering these capabilities through trusted integrations, Q2 helps financial institutions participate thoughtfully in emerging technologies and avoid the burden of building and maintaining digital asset infrastructure independently.

“The growth of stablecoins, digital assets and blockchain-based infrastructure is reshaping the role that banks and credit unions play in the broader financial ecosystem,” said Alex Treece, CEO and co-founder of Stablecore. “Our partnership with Q2 brings compliant digital asset infrastructure into a platform that hundreds of institutions already trust, making it significantly easier to implement stablecoin and digital asset products.”

The integration is part of Q2 Innovation Studio, a suite of tools and programs that empower banks, credit unions, and fintech partners to build, extend, and innovate in the Q2 Digital Banking Platform.

“At Bank of Utah, we believe innovation matters most when it truly serves our clients,” said Bank of Utah President Branden P. Hansen. “For over 70 years, we have provided the stable, trusted environment our clients count on to meet their financial needs. Our partnership with Q2 and Stablecore allows us to explore meaningful digital asset use cases while we continue building new solutions that help unlock our clients’ potential.”

As competition intensifies from fintechs, large national banks, and crypto-native firms, stablecoin and tokenized deposit capabilities present financial institutions with an opportunity to extend 24/7 settlement models, support evolving treasury needs, and strengthen deposit relationships while maintaining regulatory oversight.

Stablecore represents the latest addition to Q2 Innovation Studio’s fintech partner ecosystem, reinforcing Q2’s commitment to equipping banks and credit unions with flexible pathways to evaluate emerging technologies as market demand and regulatory clarity continue to develop.

For more information about Q2, please visit https://www.q2.com/.

To learn more about Q2 Innovation Studio, go to https://www.q2.com/products/digital-banking/innovation-studio.

Additional information about Stablecore is available at https://stablecore.com/.

Listen to the Purposeful Banker Podcast episode featuring Q2 and Stablecore to learn more about the partnership.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date

About Stablecore

Stablecore is a digital asset core enabling banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other digital asset products. Stablecore allows financial institutions to offer these products by unifying the critical components into a single offering that easily integrates with banking cores, digital banking and the existing banking technology stacks. Stablecore is backed by leaders in banking and digital assets, including Norwest, BankTech Ventures, Curql, EJF Ventures and Bankers Helping Bankers Fund.

About Bank of Utah

Founded in Ogden in 1952, Bank of Utah offers personal and business banking, mortgage and commercial lending, and trust and wealth management services through 18 full-service branches. The bank was recognized as one of the Top 20 U.S. Community Banks of 2025 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and named Utah’s Best Bank by GOBankingRates in 2025. For more information, visit bankofutah.com.