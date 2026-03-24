CaryHealth and HealthDyne Partner to Power Scalable, End-to-End Direct-to-Patient Programs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CaryHealth, an innovator in digital health, today announced a strategic partnership with HealthDyne, a leading digital pharmacy services company, to strengthen the infrastructure behind its direct-to-patient programs and help patients access medications sooner with greater reliability, transparency, and ease.

Together, CaryHealth and HealthDyne create a seamless path from prescription to ongoing therapy, combining digital engagement with scalable pharmacy infrastructure to improve medication adherence and long-term program performance. Share

CaryHealth’s direct-to-patient platform is built to scale through automated pharmacy operations and a diversified fulfillment footprint. By leveraging AI-driven prescription intake and tailored patient support, the platform enables rapid growth while maintaining lean operations. Multiple pharmacy facilities provide redundant, nationwide capacity, including specialized cold chain support for complex therapies.

HealthDyne brings deep expertise in digital pharmacy services and coordinated logistics, providing the pharmacy infrastructure that enables therapies to move seamlessly from prescription to patient. Through the partnership, HealthDyne expands CaryHealth’s direct-to-patient infrastructure with scalable pharmacy operations and specialized therapy support, helping the platform manage high-volume programs and rapidly onboard new launches without compromising service levels.

“Direct-to-patient care is maturing from experimentation to execution,” said Areo Nazari, CEO of CaryHealth. “Success is no longer measured by digital access alone, but by the coordinated support that ensures therapies are delivered quickly and accurately. Our partnership with HealthDyne strengthens the infrastructure behind these programs, reinforcing the reliability, transparency, and scalability necessary for long-term impact.”

Together, CaryHealth and HealthDyne create a seamless path from prescription to ongoing therapy, combining digital engagement with scalable pharmacy infrastructure to improve medication adherence and long-term program performance.

“We place a strong emphasis on the patient experience and the infrastructure required to support modern therapy access,” said Steve Saft, CEO of HealthDyne. “Together with CaryHealth, we’re helping life sciences partners deliver direct-to-patient programs that remove barriers to treatments and make it easier for patients to start and stay on therapy.”

CaryHealth’s direct-to-patient capabilities are utilized by partners across a range of therapeutic areas to improve patient access, engagement, and adherence.

To learn more about CaryHealth’s direct-to-patient offering, visit https://www.cary.health/direct-to-patient.

About CaryHealth

CaryHealth is an AI-enabled digital pharmacy and healthcare technology company redefining how patients start and stay on therapy. Our platform unites pharmacy services, intelligent automation, and data-driven engagement to simplify access, improve continuity of care, and empower patients throughout their treatment journey. By bridging the gap between life sciences, providers, and patients, CaryHealth advances equitable access and helps therapies reach their full potential.

For more information, visit cary.health.

About HealthDyne

HealthDyne is a leading digital pharmacy services company, delivering access, affordability and exceptional patient care through a connected technology ecosystem. With advanced clinical support models and state-of-the-art URAC-accredited pharmacies, HealthDyne helps patients start and stay on therapy while powering modern, scalable solutions for its partners. Trusted across all 50 states and U.S. territories, HealthDyne works with pharmaceutical manufacturers, digital health innovators and payers to move care forward and elevate the patient experience. Learn more at healthdyne.com.