BitGo and Susquehanna Crypto Launch First-of-Its-Kind Institutional OTC Access to Prediction Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Prime, LLC (“BitGo Prime”), a subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO), the digital asset infrastructure company (“BitGo”), and Susquehanna Crypto, a leading global proprietary digital asset trading firm, today announced a partnership to provide eligible institutional clients with access to prediction market liquidity through BitGo’s OTC desk and platform.

The offering is designed to enable hedge funds, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals the ability to trade listed prediction markets on an OTC basis using cryptocurrency or stablecoin-denominated collateral already held within BitGo’s platform. Liquidity for offering will be supported by Susquehanna Crypto.

Prediction markets have continued to gain traction as a venue for price discovery around political, economic, and other event-driven outcomes. While retail platforms have broadened access to these markets, institutional adoption has remained constrained by the lack of integrated infrastructure for custody, collateral management, and OTC execution – leaving institutional participants without a credible OTC framework for accessing prediction markets without moving through retail workflows or liquidating crypto and stablecoin positions to fund trades. This partnership is intended to bridge that gap by combining BitGo’s digital asset platform and bilateral execution capabilities with Susquehanna Crypto’s liquidity and market expertise.

Through the partnership, eligible BitGo clients can transact in reasonably liquid event contracts without requiring access to retail-oriented interfaces. Transactions will be executed bilaterally with BitGo and supported by cryptocurrency or stablecoin collateral, allowing clients to maintain existing digital asset positions while participating in event-driven markets through an institutional trading workflow.

The transaction framework closely aligns with established derivatives market practice. Trades will be documented under industry standard derivatives trading documentation, including dedicated binary option and event contract confirmations, to support onboarding, execution, and risk management processes.

“Prediction markets have developed into an increasingly relevant venue for price discovery around real-world events, but institutional access has remained limited,” said Matt Ballensweig, Global Head of Trading at BitGo. “This offering is designed to give clients a more seamless way to access that liquidity through bilateral OTC execution and digital asset collateral frameworks built for institutional use - clients can post USD, stablecoins, BTC or other crypto as collateral to trade any listed contract for $100k or greater.”

“Prediction markets have matured into a genuine institutional asset class,” said Chase Lax, CEO at Susquehanna Crypto. “We've long believed in their power as a tool for price discovery around real-world events. Partnering with BitGo to give institutional clients access to these markets is a natural extension of the work we've been doing in this space.”

BitGo and Susquehanna Crypto designed the platform to appeal to market participants seeking more efficient access to event-driven markets through a structure that combines digital asset collateral, bilateral execution, and institutional trading workflows.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foreseeable,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in BitGo Holdings, Inc.’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. Although BitGo believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. BitGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Susquehanna Crypto

Susquehanna Crypto is a leading global proprietary digital asset trading firm, registered and headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York City, and Bala Cynwyd. Susquehanna Crypto draws on decades of experience to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, providing liquidity across the digital asset ecosystem through a range of complementary business lines including digital asset derivatives, on-chain strategies (including on-chain prediction markets), early-stage venture investments, and token market-making.