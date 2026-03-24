Marchex Launches Freshpaint Integration to Advance Healthcare Marketing Optimization

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex® (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversation intelligence to provide actionable insights derived from prescriptive vertical-market data analytics, today announced the launch of a new integration with Freshpaint, a platform built for healthcare marketers to deliver measurable performance while safeguarding patient trust in a complex regulatory environment.

Freshpaint’s data platform enables healthcare organizations to securely connect and activate data across channels, so that they can link marketing spend to outcomes while safeguarding patient privacy and complying with industry regulations.

Empowering Healthcare Marketers with Stronger Outcomes

The Marchex-Freshpaint integration allows healthcare marketers to seamlessly connect rich inbound call and conversation data with downstream marketing platforms, so that they can easily associate digital marketing activity with phone-based patient scheduling, without putting protected health information at risk. By leveraging advanced data capture and attribution, healthcare organizations can drive stronger marketing outcomes while operating compliantly within highly regulated healthcare environments, unlocking new opportunities for campaign optimization, patient segmentation, and patient journey management.

“Integrating Marchex’s industry-specific conversation intelligence with Freshpaint’s leading privacy-by-design infrastructure gives marketers clearer visibility into the patient interactions that shape demand,” said Troy Hartless, President and CRO at Marchex. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to activate conversation data with precision, tie marketing efforts directly to booked appointments, and unlock more efficient growth across the patient journey.”

“Healthcare marketers are under pressure to drive measurable growth on fixed budgets, and they shouldn’t have to choose between performance and compliance,” said Ray Mina, CEO at Freshpaint. “By combining Marchex’s conversation intelligence with Freshpaint’s privacy-first infrastructure, we’re helping teams turn privacy into a strategic advantage — so they can connect data to real appointment outcomes, prove what works, and optimize campaigns with confidence.”

Through Marchex’s AI-powered conversation intelligence solution, integrated with Freshpaint, healthcare marketers gain deeper insights into patient access, appointment scheduling outcomes, and patients’ call-driven care navigation as they manage their care.

Driving Innovation and Differentiation

Uniting Marchex’s conversation intelligence with Freshpaint’s compliant data infrastructure, healthcare marketers can elevate appointment volumes and patient acquisition through campaign optimization and improved automated bidding that attract more targeted, high-value leads.

Integration Features and Benefits

Advanced Data Capture - Marchex captures and securely transmits call events to Freshpaint, including session data, attribution details, and rich conversation signal data, such as sentiment, patient type, lead outcome, and topics, fueling better patient acquisition outcomes through more precise targeting, attribution, and journey insights.

Marchex captures and securely transmits call events to Freshpaint, including session data, attribution details, and rich conversation signal data, such as sentiment, patient type, lead outcome, and topics, fueling better patient acquisition outcomes through more precise targeting, attribution, and journey insights. Comprehensive Marketing Capabilities - The integrated solution enables clients to optimize campaigns, segment audiences, track patient journeys, and attribute marketing performance to scheduled appointments or visits, while complying with healthcare privacy regulations.

The integrated solution enables clients to optimize campaigns, segment audiences, track patient journeys, and attribute marketing performance to scheduled appointments or visits, while complying with healthcare privacy regulations. Patient Journey Completeness - The integration supports both session-based and offline calls, giving teams more comprehensive insights into the patient journey and the touchpoints that drive appointments and visits.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint is built for healthcare marketers to deliver measurable performance while safeguarding patient trust in a complex regulatory environment. Bringing privacy and performance together in one platform, Freshpaint enables healthcare organizations to securely connect and activate data across channels, connect marketing spend to outcomes, and confidently scale growth. Headquartered in San Francisco, Freshpaint partners with more than 250 healthcare organizations – including enterprise providers, payers, digital health companies, agencies, and consumer health brands – so that marketers are empowered to stretch fixed budgets, prove what’s working, and turn privacy into a strategic advantage that fuels performance.

To learn more, visit freshpaint.io and follow Freshpaint on LinkedIn.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversation intelligence to provide actionable insights derived from prescriptive vertical-market data analytics. The Company enables organizations across business functions to optimize customer acquisitions and experiences, transforming conversations into valuable business outcomes. Marchex provides AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (formerly Twitter) (x.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.