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Altera and Arm Collaborate to Deliver Efficient, Programmable Solutions for AI Data Centers

Altera’s established FPGA footprint in data center infrastructure combines with the Arm AGI CPU to enable scalable, high-performance AI data center platforms

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SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera, the world’s largest pure play FPGA solutions provider and a leader in FPGA-based data center infrastructure, today announced an expansion of its longstanding collaboration with Arm. This expanded effort moves beyond traditional embedded systems, combining Altera’s robust, data center-optimized programmable solutions with the Arm AGI CPU, built on Arm® Neoverse® CSS V3, enabling system architects to build low-latency, highly flexible, highly scalable compute platforms targeting AI data centers.

Altera and Arm collaboration brings together Altera’s established FPGA footprint in data center infrastructure with the Arm AGI CPU to enable scalable, high-performance AI data center platforms.

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For more than two decades, Altera and Arm have worked together to jointly deliver multiple generations of SoC FPGAs across embedded, industrial, and communications markets, where real-time performance, adaptability and long lifecycle support are essential. The expanded integration now connects Altera FPGAs with the Arm AGI CPU, extending programmable acceleration into next-generation Arm-based AI data center architectures.

“The next generation of data center infrastructure will be shaped by increasingly intelligent AI workloads and the need for purpose-built compute,” said Mohamed Awad, Executive Vice President, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. “The Arm AGI CPU provides the efficient compute foundations required for these systems, and collaborating with partners like Altera helps expand that capability across the broader ecosystem.”

Today, Altera FPGAs are widely deployed in data centers alongside CPUs, GPUs and other accelerators to handle tasks such as data pre-processing, networking and AI inference orchestration. FPGA-based deployment models, including PCIe accelerator cards, SmartNICs and DPUs, place programmable acceleration where it delivers the lowest latency, security and fastest time to market. The combination of Altera FPGAs and the Arm AGI CPU opens new opportunities across high-growth AI data centers, where real-time performance, deterministic processing, and adaptability are essential.

“Altera and Arm have a long‑standing track record of delivering SoC FPGA solutions targeting embedded markets,” said Raghib Hussain, president and CEO of Altera. “At the same time, Altera has established a strong footprint in data center infrastructure with a significant install base of FPGA‑based SmartNICs and DPUs. This expanded collaboration with Arm enables a new class of heterogeneous computing designed to meet the growing performance and flexibility requirements of AI data centers.”

About Altera

Altera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in their markets. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning industrial automation, audio/video, robotics, aerospace, defense, data centers, telecommunications, edge AI and more. For more information, visit www.altera.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Stephen Gabriel
Altera Corporation
altera.newsroom@altera.com

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Altera

Details
Headquarters: San Jose, California
CEO: Raghib Hussain
Employees: 3,000
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Altera and Arm Collaborate to Deliver Efficient, Programmable Solutions for AI Data Centers
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Contacts

Media Contact:
Stephen Gabriel
Altera Corporation
altera.newsroom@altera.com

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