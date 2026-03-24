Banking Spent Four Years Buying Technology. Customer Satisfaction Fell Anyway.

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American banking industry has never been better equipped, or more frustrating to its customers. Digital banking investment nearly quadrupled from 2021 to 2023, while satisfaction with those same platforms declined. The number of FDIC-insured banks has fallen more than 50% since 2000, from nearly 10,000 to fewer than 4,600, leaving fewer institutions competing harder than ever for the same customers. The tools multiplied. The problem didn't move.

"You're not waiting for something to go wrong. You're reading where a customer is headed and showing up before they have to ask." — John Kingma, Chief Product, Technology & Information Security Officer, Old Glory Bank Share

The issue was never the tools. It was what the tools were built on.

iDENTIFY was built to solve exactly that problem. Most community banks still run on batch-processing cores that update overnight, turning every new product into its own disconnected data silo. By the time a report surfaces, what it describes is already history. The result is a bank that knows your balance but not your story. Signal-driven banking changes that, reading in real time what is happening and what is likely next, so banks can show up before customers have to ask.

Old Glory Bank built that from day one. When it launched its digital-first platform in April 2023 with ambitions to serve all 50 states, it invested in unified, cloud-based data infrastructure. The results followed: deposits rose more than 2,000% in under two years, and in January 2026 alone it added a 10% single-month increase driven by identifying and acting on the right customer signals at exactly the right moment.

"Without the right data foundation, that growth becomes noise," said John Kingma, Chief Product, Technology, and Information Security Officer at Old Glory Bank. "Signal-driven banking flips the model. You're not waiting for something to go wrong. You're reading where a customer is headed and showing up before they have to ask."

It turns out knowing and caring about your customers is a growth strategy. Old Glory Bank's two thousand percent deposit growth in two years makes the case.

About iDENTIFY: iDENTIFY helps banks unify data through secure, cloud-based platforms. A Snowflake Select Certified Partner headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Old Glory Bank: Premier full-service bank serving the Freedom Economy and DeFi Economy, offering the best mobile banking solutions for consumers & businesses, from sea to shining sea. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.