Dominican Republic Drives Modernization of Electronic Passports Under the Leadership of the Thales - MIDAS Consortium

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidency of the Dominican Republic, through the General Directorate of Passports, issued the country’s first electronic passport as part of its strategy to modernize and strengthen national security.

The project introduces personalized electronic passports secured by advanced technologies, strengthening the national identity system while enhancing the safety and efficiency of travel. Share

The new document was developed in partnership with Thales, world leader in advanced technologies for the Defense, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, and Digital sectors, and Midas Dominicana, a Dominican business group specializing in the comprehensive management of technology projects in the region. Together, both companies will guarantee the delivery of a passport that is more secure, reliable, and compliant with international standards.

The project introduces and personalizes the country’s electronic passports, using advanced technologies to ensure the authenticity and protection of each document, while strengthening the national identity system and improving the security and efficiency of travel. This relies on a combination of physical and digital security features, including a polycarbonate data page with an embedded electronic chip. Acting as a digital safe, the chip securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric information, such as fingerprints and a photo, and can be electronically verified at every step of the passenger journey.

By combining advanced security features, this new generation of documents first and foremost protects each individual’s identity. For citizens, it means greater peace of mind, faster and more accurate biometric checks, and a smoother experience when traveling.

Alongside the document itself, Thales will bring extra cybersecurity services ensuring that citizens’ data is protected. Indeed, Thales’ advanced ‘detect & respond’ solution will continuously monitor potential cyber threats across the data centres involved in the project, providing an additional layer of resilience and trust.

“In today’s digital world, identity is much more than a credential; it is the key to accessing essential services securely and efficiently. We are proud to support the Dominican Republic in this step toward digital modernization, offering trusted identity solutions that combine cutting-edge biometric technology with the highest security standards. With this implementation, we are helping to build a strong, sustainable, and globally interoperable identity ecosystem that promotes public trust, drives inclusion, and optimizes services for all Dominican citizens,” said Nathalie Gosset, Vice President Identity and Biometrics at Thales.

"We are honored to contribute our local expertise to this flagship project, which provides Dominican citizens with one of the most advanced and secure travel documents in the world. Working alongside Thales, we are ensuring that the new e-passport combines cutting-edge technology with robust personal data protection. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovative and reliable digital solutions for the Dominican Republic," said Luis Marrero, Vice President of Operations at Midas Dominicana.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.