Artesia General Hospital (AGH) Brings Ambient AI to Rural Communities to Restore Patient-Physician Connection and Improve Care

ARTESIA, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artesia General Hospital (AGH), a top provider of comprehensive care across southeastern New Mexico, and TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals, announce the integration of Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Microsoft Dragon Copilot is an AI-powered clinical assistant that uses ambient listening technology to transcribe conversations and update the TruBridge electronic health record (EHR) in real time. As an early adopter of this technology, AGH uses Microsoft’s ambient listening assistant to improve clinical documentation, augment provider-patient interactions, reduce burnout, and support diverse patient populations.

The platform unites natural language dictation, ambient speech technology, and advanced AI to streamline documentation. Directly integrated within the TruBridge EHR, the correct information is captured and embedded automatically into workflows, empowering clinicians to focus more on patients and less on administrative burden. Context-aware technology distinguishes between small talk and clinical symptoms, instantly organizing the conversation into a structured medical note. This feature ensures complete capture of the patient’s story with a level of detail and accuracy unmatched by manual typing.

The hospital is tracking several key metrics that show meaningful results. Physicians report 50%–75% reduced time for documentation compared to non-integrated clinical dictation software.

“In medical school, we are taught the ‘80% rule’, that 80% of our focus must be on the patient to build the foundation of trust,” says Dr. Peter Jewell, family medicine physician, Artesia General Hospital. “This technology finally allows us to realize that ideal. It changes the energy in the room. When I don’t have to look at a screen, I can see the small details, the look in a patient’s eyes or the subtlety in their story. It allows me to be a doctor again, ensuring my patients feel truly heard.”

Additional capabilities of the Microsoft Dragon Copilot and TruBridge EHR integration:

EHR integration: Providers seamlessly capture audio, review AI-generated notes, and finalize documentation—without leaving the EHR environment from the laptop.

Providers seamlessly capture audio, review AI-generated notes, and finalize documentation—without leaving the EHR environment from the laptop. Multi-party recognition: The system distinguishes between people in the room, such as the doctor, patient and caregivers, to create an accurate transcript of the conversation.

The system distinguishes between people in the room, such as the doctor, patient and caregivers, to create an accurate transcript of the conversation. Faster Documentation: The system eliminates manual data entry. Microsoft Dragon Copilot automatically generates structured clinical notes within the TruBridge EHR.

The system eliminates manual data entry. Microsoft Dragon Copilot automatically generates structured clinical notes within the TruBridge EHR. Language translation: Real-time translation supports provider communication with non-English-speaking patients and caregivers while the software automatically drafts clinical notes in English.

For many community hospitals, language differences present a barrier to effective communication during clinical visits. Tools that support real-time translation help ensure patients can communicate comfortably with their care team. That capability has already made a difference for providers at AGH.

“The multi-language support has been especially impactful for our community. When I speak with my Spanish-speaking patients, the software captures our conversation naturally and accurately. It’s not just about efficiency; it’s about making sure every patient feels seen and heard in their own language," said Elizabeth Muñoz, a PA at Memorial Family Practice.

The implementation of this technology ensures AGH remains a leader in the digital transformation of rural healthcare. This initiative is driven by the mutual commitment to community shared by AGH and TruBridge.

“Hospitals like Artesia prove that advanced technology doesn’t belong only in large urban systems,” said David Harse, general manager of patient care, TruBridge. “We’re proud to support Artesia with a seamless integration of ambient AI directly into the EHR clinical workflow, helping lift the administrative weight from physicians’ shoulders and giving them back time, energy, and the ability to be fully present with their patients.”

AGH is setting a new standard for the use of IT to help providers and patients thrive by prioritizing provider-patient connection and clinical efficiency. The hospital continues to expand use of Microsoft Dragon Copilot, finding new ways to support a diverse patient population and enhance care delivery for the people who rely on AGH each year.

About Artesia General Hospital

Artesia General Hospital (AGH) is a leading regional healthcare provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality medical services to the residents of southeastern New Mexico. Nationally recognized for excellence, AGH is DNV accredited and stands as the only hospital in New Mexico to be certified as a Great Place to Work®. With a commitment to clinical safety and a patient-first philosophy, the hospital offers a wide range of services, including 24-hour emergency care, advanced diagnostic imaging, and specialized surgical procedures. By combining state-of-the-art technology with a culture of excellence, Artesia General Hospital ensures that world-class healthcare remains accessible and close to home. For more information, please visit www.artesiageneral.com

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community hospitals and providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, TruBridge offers a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise — including revenue cycle management, electronic health records (EHR) and analytics — all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, personal care close to home. For more information, visit www.trubridge.com.