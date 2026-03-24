Cardlay launches U.S. embedded spend platform, enabling incumbents to compete with turnkey commercial spend platforms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danish fintech Cardlay has launched its first embedded commercial card and spend management program in the United States, marking a major milestone in the company’s international expansion and reinforcing its position as a turnkey infrastructure partner for banks and fintechs.

Cardlay is positioning itself as a global white-label infrastructure layer for commercial spend management empowering incumbents to compete without rebuilding their foundations. Share

The U.S. deployment validates Cardlay’s core proposition: enabling financial institutions and vertical platforms to launch a full commercial spend management platform on top of existing issuing and processing infrastructure — without replacing core systems.

At a time when commercial card innovation has largely been driven by vertically integrated challengers, Cardlay provides incumbents with a faster and less complex path to compete. Its modular, API-driven frontend platform delivers configurable spend controls, real-time transaction visibility, automated workflows, and advanced expense management capabilities as a deployable layer.

Cardlay’s approach is built on a clear principle: embracing complexity for mid-market and large organizations, while delivering simplicity for SMEs and distributed teams. The platform is designed to handle the operational and structural requirements of larger businesses without compromising on intuitive user experience at the employee level.

“We are seeing significant momentum from digitally native commercial card players like Brex and Ramp in the U.S. market,” said Jørgen Christian Juul, CEO of Cardlay. “Incumbents should not have to rebuild their entire issuing stack to compete. Our platform provides a fast track to launch a modern, fully integrated spend management experience — enabling banks and fintechs to retain and grow their commercial customers while keeping control of their infrastructure.”

The first U.S. program is delivered in partnership with Conduiit, a financial platform serving the creator and entertainment economy. Through the collaboration, Conduiit is introducing a scalable commercial card and spend management experience tailored to creators, production companies, and distributed teams. Cards are issued on the Mastercard network.

For Conduiit, the partnership provides enterprise-grade spend management capabilities embedded directly into its platform, enabling structured financial controls, approval workflows, and real-time visibility without building proprietary infrastructure from scratch.

“Our users run real businesses in fast-moving environments,” said Shawn Hamilton, CEO of Conduiit. “We needed a partner that could handle complexity behind the scenes while delivering a simple and intuitive experience to our customers. Cardlay’s turnkey platform gives us the flexibility to launch quickly and scale confidently.”

Cardlay’s architecture integrates with existing processors, issuing banks, and payment networks across markets. By separating the user experience and spend functionality from underlying infrastructure, the company enables financial institutions and vertical platforms to modernize commercial card portfolios, accelerate innovation, and compete in an evolving market landscape.

With additional North American partnerships in development, Cardlay is positioning itself as a global white-label infrastructure layer for commercial spend management empowering incumbents to compete without rebuilding their foundations.

About Cardlay

Cardlay is a Danish fintech offering a white-label spend management platform for banks, fleets, and fintechs. The company enables partners to deliver seamless commercial card experiences without replacing existing infrastructure. Learn more at www.cardlay.com.

About Conduiit

Conduiit builds financial tools for the creator economy, enabling independent workers and entertainment businesses to manage, spend, and grow their money with confidence. Discover more at www.conduiit.com