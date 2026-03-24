CoreSite Becomes a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT) empowering critical business and AI workloads that impact everyday life through interconnected data center solutions, today announced it is one of the first, carrier-neutral data center operators in North America to become a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider (VPP). By achieving Gold-tier status, CoreSite reinforces its position as an enterprise-grade internet service provider that delivers low latency and high-performance interconnectivity for customers to access all Google services that are reachable over the internet, including Google Cloud.

CoreSite becomes one of the first carrier-neutral data center providers in North America to achieve Google Gold Verified Peering Provider status. Share

Organizations need simple and highly available connectivity solutions to reach publicly available cloud resources. Enterprises that access Google Workspace or consume SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) or other internet-facing applications hosted on Google Cloud require reliable public connectivity to support their business operations. Google’s VPP program enables Google customers to access all Google services without the complexities of Direct Peering. VPPs, like CoreSite, manage Direct Peering with Google over dedicated private connectivity with redundancy requirements for each enrolled provider.

CoreSite achieved Google Gold VPP status by establishing dedicated and redundant private network interfaces (PNIs) across multiple markets with Google, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and Chicago. These PNIs are located within facilities that are owned and operated by CoreSite and are also tied into the company’s Blended IP product, a fully managed solution designed to optimize internet service. The combination of PNIs and CoreSite’s Blended IP gives customers improved latency and performance when utilizing Google services over the internet by verifying redundant connectivity and removing the need to establish their own Direct Peering sessions to achieve these results.

“CoreSite continues to invest in advancing our infrastructure and networking capabilities, as demonstrated by our achievement of Google Gold VPP status. Continuously improving and enhancing multiple mediums of connectivity within our data center ecosystems is important to our customers,” said Chris Malayter, VP of Network and Interconnection at CoreSite. “Whether a customer is looking for a private connection via a cross connect, or our software-defined networking platform, the Open Cloud Exchange®, or an internet connection over our Blended IP network, CoreSite provides the lowest latency and highest performance available for workloads including AI and other applications.”

For more details on the Google VPP program, click here.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), is a leading interconnection data center platform that empowers businesses to future-proof their digital transformation initiatives. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s purpose-built, highly interconnected data center campuses and team of experts have delivered the cloud-enabled, resilient and flexible digital ecosystems required for customers to quickly scale and interoperate their businesses to support the increasing demands of critical workloads, like AI and high-density applications. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow CoreSite on our Connect[ED] blog, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents American Tower subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.