City of Denver Selects CivCheck to Improve Permitting Efficiency

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City and County of Denver has selected CivCheck, Clariti’s Guided AI Plan Review™ solution, to improve the speed, clarity, and consistency of its building permitting process.

CivCheck functions as a structured screening and guidance solution. Final permit approvals and code interpretations remain with the City and County of Denver’s licensed professionals and subject-matter experts. Share

The selection supports Denver’s broader initiative to modernize development services, increase first-round approval rates, and reduce review delays for major projects.

Improving Submission Quality Before Formal Review

The City of Denver’s permitting process spans multiple departments and complex building code requirements. When submissions are incomplete or inaccurate, applications often cycle through repeated corrections, extending timelines for applicants and increasing workload for city staff.

CivCheck’s Guided AI Plan Review™ supports pre-review screening by allowing applicants to upload plan documents and receive structured feedback before entering the city’s official review queue. The system identifies missing documentation and incomplete information tied to applicable requirements, helping applicants resolve issues earlier in the process.

Supporting Reviewers While Maintaining Oversight

CivCheck functions as a structured screening and guidance solution. Final permit approvals and code interpretations remain with the City and County of Denver’s licensed professionals and subject-matter experts.

“Most plan review delays start upstream, when submissions enter the queue incomplete or inconsistent,” said Julia Richman, VP Government Relations at Clariti. “CivCheck helps applicants identify issues earlier, reduces avoidable rework for staff, and preserves professional judgment and accountability in final decisions.”

Alignment with Denver’s Responsible Technology Framework

CivCheck is configured as a decision-support system rather than an autonomous approval engine. It operates within parameters established by city departments, applies consistent rule-based checks tied to local codes, and generates traceable outputs that reviewers can evaluate.

Its role is limited to intake support and issue identification at the pre-review stage. This structure supports administrative efficiency while maintaining transparency, oversight, and accountability in final decisions.

Implementation is expected to begin later this year, with phased integration into Denver’s existing permitting environment.

About Clariti and CivCheck

Clariti is a leading provider of community development solutions that help local governments modernize permitting operations, simplify staff workflows, strengthen compliance, and deliver faster, more consistent permit outcomes. CivCheck is Clariti’s Guided AI Plan Review™ solution, designed to streamline plan review. It helps applicants submit more complete applications and equips city reviewers with structured, rule-based compliance checks, improving efficiency while preserving professional oversight and final decision authority.

For more information, visit claritisoftware.com.