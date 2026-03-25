Basketball Star, Rapper and Philanthropist, Flau'jae Johnson, and e.l.f. Cosmetics Create New Moves Together to Inspire the Next Generation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), the bold disruptor with a kind heart, announces a new year-long partnership with Flau’jae Johnson, basketball star, musical artist and founder of More to 4 Foundation. Johnson joins e.l.f.’s growing group of empowered.legendary.females. – Billie Jean King, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Katherine Legge, Ally Sentnor, Jaedyn Shaw, Jess Carter and Lo’eau LaBonta – for their shared commitment to positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

Johnson's first project with e.l.f. is the new episode of the brand's award-winning, purpose-driven series, ‘Show Yourse.l.f.’. With over 7 million video views, the series celebrates determination and the journeys that shape the best and the brightest. Share

A standout women's college basketball guard, currently headed into the second weekend of the 2026 women’s college basketball tournament, Johnson is one of the nation’s most exciting players with her performance earning her:

2,000 Career Points

2026 and 2025 Third Team All-American

2026 and 2025 All-SEC First Team

2023 Division I Women's Basketball Champion

From humble beginnings to stardom on the court and creative expression in the studio, she channels her platform to defy the e.l.f.ing limits, rocket above the status quo and empower others to do the same.

“I don’t take any moment for granted,” Johnson said. “Everything is big for me - every play, every lyric, every opportunity to make a difference. e.l.f. gives me a platform to show up fully, honor my journey and encourage others to do the same. I’m ready to take on this next chapter to the fullest.”

88% of women sports fans regard pro women athletes as impactful role models for young women.* By championing multi-dimensional athletes like Johnson who transcend their sport, e.l.f. is at the heart of culture, delivering for its community.

“Flau’jae is a force of inspiration,” said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Every arena she enters, whether it’s basketball, music or philanthropy, she leads with courage, intention and generosity of spirit. Partnering with her means elevating her influence, helping a generation of young women imagine no limits, move fearlessly and show up as their fullest selves. Her leadership reminds us at e.l.f. that true impact is about lifting others as you rise.”

This partnership spotlights Johnson’s commitment to empowerment, mentorship and community impact. Her first project with e.l.f. is the new episode of e.l.f. ’s award-winning, purpose-driven series, ‘Show Yourse.l.f.’. With over 7 million video views, this series celebrates determination and the journeys that shape the best and the brightest who are making the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Johnson’s episode, featuring her original music, is available to watch here.

Previous ‘Show Yourse.l.f.’ episodes have celebrated trailblazers like professional soccer player Jess Carter, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen, champion paralympic athlete Anastasia Pagonis, performance artist Viktoria Modesta and artist Chella Man, all exemplifying e.l.f.’s commitment to democratize access to beauty, to sports and to dreams.

To celebrate Flau’jae’s commitment to the community, e.l.f. will make a $75,000 donation to More to 4 Foundation, Johnson’s nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through family support, education, arts, and sports and wellness - creating pathways for stability, self-expression, and opportunity. Inspired by Johnson’s own story, the foundation empowers families, single mothers and young people with programs designed to break barriers and help participants pursue their dreams.

Through this collaboration, e.l.f. and Flau'jae Johnson are building a movement where every young woman can see herself as empowered, legendary and limitless.

*From Moment to Mainstream: What International Consumers Really Think About Women's Sports, Parity Now, May 2024

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.