P0 Security Announces Technology Partnership with Zscaler to Advance Zero Trust for Private Resources

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P0 Security, first to bring the Authz Control Plane™ to modern production environments, today announced a new technology partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. As part of this collaboration, P0 Security has joined the Zscaler Technology Alliances Program to help organizations extend Zero Trust access to modern production environments.

Zscaler is the leading cloud security platform for the AI era protecting users, data, and applications across the internet at scale. P0 Security focuses on the next layer of the problem: governing what users, workloads and agents are allowed to do once access is established.

Together, the companies share a vision for helping organizations move beyond traditional privileged access models that rely on standing permissions and static credentials.

“Zero Trust must extend beyond verifying who can connect to an application or environment. Organizations also need confidence in what users and services are authorized to do once access is established,” said Omer Ansari, Sr. Director, Technology Alliances at Zscaler. “We’re pleased to welcome P0 Security to the Zscaler Technology Alliances Program and look forward to jointly helping our customers minimize standing privilege across modern infrastructure.”

Closing the authorization gap in modern cloud environments

As enterprises adopt cloud platforms, distributed infrastructure and AI agents, managing access becomes significantly more complex. Resources and identities expand while permissions constantly evolve, making it difficult for teams to maintain least-privilege access using traditional approaches.

As a result, organizations often fall back on persistent IAM roles, shared credentials, and broad access because managing dynamic permissions in production is operationally difficult and risks disrupting engineering velocity. These approaches expand the potential blast radius when credentials are misused or compromised.

P0 Security addresses this challenge by helping organizations move away from static permissions toward dynamic, policy-driven authorization models. The platform continuously discovers sensitive systems and governs access across human users, service accounts, workloads and AI agents.

“Modern infrastructure moves too quickly for static access models – especially as we enter this agentic era,” said Neha Duggal, Chief Product Officer at P0 Security. “Teams need a way to grant access when it’s needed, for exactly the right action and remove it automatically once the task is complete. Our work with Zscaler reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations move toward a more dynamic and secure approach to access.”

Advancing Zero Trust with Zero Standing Privilege

Zero Trust initiatives have traditionally focused on securing network connectivity and verifying identity before allowing access to applications. As organizations increasingly run production workloads across multiple cloud platforms, the next challenge is governing what identities are authorized to do once they reach those environments.

P0 Security’s Zero Standing Privilege model replaces persistent access with short-lived, policy-driven permissions that are granted only when needed and automatically revoked when tasks are complete. This approach removes long-lived permissions helping organizations maintain stronger control over sensitive infrastructure.

As agentic AI becomes more prevalent, this model of dynamic authorization ensures that autonomous systems operate within clear, enforceable boundaries. ZSP has always been best practice but it now becomes mission critical as we address the next generation of access management requirements.

Through its partnership with Zscaler, P0 Security aims to support organizations pursuing a more complete Zero Trust strategy that spans connectivity, authentication and authorization across modern infrastructure. To learn more, visit the P0 Security booth at RSA (South hall, S-2333) or www.p0.dev.

Looking ahead

The partnership between P0 Security and Zscaler reflects growing demand for identity-first security models that address both connectivity and authorization for human and agentic identities accessing hybrid environments. P0 Security and Zscaler help enterprises strengthen security while reducing operational friction for developers, platform teams and automation systems.

About P0 Security

P0 Security is the central Authz Control Plane™ for modern production environments. P0 helps enterprises meet evolving privileged access demands by delivering secure, auditable and agile access across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure. The platform governs all identity types including human users, machines, workloads and AI agents. By managing the full privilege lifecycle from discovery through audit, P0 enables customers to programmatically replace broad access and static credentials with just-enough-privilege and just-in-time access.

Zero standing privilege. Zero added friction. Because secure production access is Priority Zero™. Learn more at www.p0.dev.