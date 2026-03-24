American Battery Factory Announces Offtake Agreements for Its Planned Tucson, AZ Gigafactory

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of one of the first networks of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, today announced it has secured offtake agreements with A Rated energy storage solution (ESS) companies for more than 4.5 GWh of its initial factory output of approximately 5.5 GWh through at least the first five years of production.

This critical milestone will enable ABF to finalize plant financing in the next 3-4 months, funding construction and custom automation equipment for the highly technical manufacturing process. The company's fully automated 314Ah battery cell production line will enhance operational efficiency, drive cost competitiveness, and lay the foundation for future phases of development.

Cantor Fitzgerald and Newmark are co-advising ABF on the project, with Cantor Fitzgerald advising on capital formation and Newmark providing strategic real estate and project advisory. Informed by production experience through ABF-Asia, the Pima County, AZ production is expected to begin in late 2027 with full capacity expected in 2028.

"These offtake agreements bring us one step closer to our primary goal of onshoring a domestic supply chain and accelerating the growth of the country’s clean energy economy," said Jim Ge, CEO of American Battery Factory.

This first ABF factory will include the company’s headquarters, a research and development foundry-innovation center (.5 GWh) as well as the initial 5 GWh main manufacturing lines which will be close to 500 yards long. The LFP battery cells produced onsite will be distinct from other lithium battery chemistries, incorporating the safest chemistry and environmentally friendly design while lasting up to 10,000 life cycles/20+ years.

“ABF’s announcement of securing these offtake agreements is a critical step in becoming operational here in Pima County,” said Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, Pima County Economic Development Director. “We are excited to continue working with ABF on their development, and we look forward to the beginning of construction of the facility.”

The company has previously announced partnerships with Wuxi-LEAD, Honeywell, Advanced Energy Materials, First Phosphate, Anovion, Celgard, FNA Group, Microporous, Lion Energy and Aqua Metals to provide an array of solutions including digital platforms, lithium sourcing, anode and separator materials, battery pack integration and recycling.

"These offtake agreements enable the quick acceleration of the full build-out of our Pima County-Tucson factory and our overall strategic effort to be the premier U.S.-based LFP prismatic cell manufacturer and power a historic shift in the U.S. energy infrastructure," said John Kem, President of ABF.

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY

American Battery Factory Inc., a leading emerging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is developing its first cutting edge, safe prismatic LFP cell gigafactory in Pima County, AZ on the south side of Tucson. The company is dedicated to making these cells which are essential for energy independence and safe, reliable energy storage solutions for the United States. Along with creating domestic manufacturing jobs and helping to build an input material supply chain, ABF's cells will play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government energy security initiatives and "Made-in-USA" national security requirements. For more information on American Battery Factory, please visit americanbatteryfactory.com.