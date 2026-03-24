Accenture Federal Services Wins NOAA Contract to Modernize National Weather Service Forecast Operations

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been selected to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) replacement of Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) with NWS HIVE (Hydrometeorological Interactive Virtual Environment). [NOAA release]

Accenture Federal Services will help modernize and operate NWS HIVE -- the mission critical system used by NOAA forecasters to help protect lives, property Share

Under the contract, Accenture Federal Services will help modernize and operate NWS HIVE—the mission critical system used by NOAA forecasters nationwide to generate and disseminate weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings that protect lives, property, and the U.S. economy.

“NOAA’s mission is vital to the safety and resilience of communities across the country, and NWS HIVE will sit at its heart,” said Ron Ash, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Federal Services. “We are proud to partner with the National Weather Service to help ensure forecasters have the reliable, high performing tools they need to make fast and accurate decisions that are critical to protecting people and saving lives.”

NWS HIVE supports a complex ecosystem of applications, data feeds, and visualization tools that enable NWS meteorologists and hydrologists to monitor real time conditions and issue forecasts and warnings. Accenture Federal Services will bring its experience in AI, cloud, DevSecOps, platform engineering, and operational resilience to help NOAA build a modern system with enhanced performance, scalability, and security while supporting ongoing innovation.

“We’re excited to partner with NWS leadership and the program teams and to bring the innovation, deep technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence that this mission demands,” said Rasha Nahas, Accenture’s U.S. Department of Commerce Client Lead. “NWS HIVE will be foundational to the National Weather Service’s ability to deliver timely, trusted forecasts. We look forward to working closely with NOAA to modernize NWS operations in a way that strengthens reliability today while enabling future innovation.”

The contract supports NOAA’s broader technology modernization goals and the National Weather Service’s continued evolution toward more agile, data driven, and resilient forecasting capabilities.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.