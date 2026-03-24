Asylon and Thrive Logic Announce Physical AI Integration for Robotic Perimeter Security

NORRISTOWN, Pa. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asylon, the leader in robotic perimeter security, today announced a partnership and integration with Thrive Logic, an AI agent-driven security and operational intelligence platform. Together, the companies are bringing Physical AI to enterprise perimeter security—uniting autonomous robotic patrol operations with AI-driven analytics and guided incident workflows to help security leaders operate more proactively and report more defensibly at scale.

Physical AI is the convergence of intelligent software and real-world autonomous systems—AI that can interpret what’s happening and drive action through persistent, mobile security presence. In this integration, Asylon’s robotic patrols provide consistent exterior perimeter coverage, while Thrive Logic’s AI agent applies analytics and automates incident workflows so security teams can move from “review and react” to detect, respond, and document with speed and consistency.

Turning perimeter patrol volume into audit-ready security outcomes

Across logistics yards, utilities, industrial campuses, and other perimeter-intensive environments, security leaders face rising pressure: labor volatility, inconsistent patrol execution, expanding perimeter exposure, and growing expectations for measurable performance. Asylon addresses these challenges by delivering reliable robotic patrol operations with 24/7 oversight through Asylon’s Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC).

With the Thrive Logic integration, those robotic patrol operations become more actionable—transforming robotic video streams into structured alerts and guided response workflows that help teams reduce noise, improve follow-through, and strengthen documentation.

How the Physical AI integration works

Through the integration, video streams from Asylon robotic patrol operations can be securely routed into Thrive Logic’s platform for analytics processing and workflow automation. Thrive Logic’s AI agent continuously monitors connected streams and—when defined conditions are met—can trigger alerts, route notifications to appropriate stakeholders, and automatically generate incident workflows aligned to SOP.

This helps enterprise security organizations:

Reduce operational friction by automating routine response workflows and documentation

Improve response consistency with guided actions and escalation pathways aligned to SOPs

Increase defensibility with time-stamped, audit-ready incident records and reporting

Scale across sites by applying consistent analytics and workflow logic to standardized patrol operations

“Security leaders don’t need more dashboards—they need reliable coverage, consistent response, and defensible reporting,” said Damon Henry, CEO of Asylon Robotics. “Physical AI is how we get there: robotic systems that extend perimeter presence, paired with AI that turns what’s observed into clear actions and documented outcomes. By integrating Asylon’s RSOC-managed robotic patrols with Thrive Logic’s agentic AI analytics and incident workflow automation, we’re giving enterprise teams a practical, scalable way to reduce response friction and elevate operational maturity across sites.”

“Physical AI is where security becomes truly operational—persistent real-world visibility paired with intelligence that drives action,” said Nate Green, CEO of Thrive Logic. “Asylon’s robotic patrols create a high-value mobile layer across large perimeters. When connected to Thrive Logic’s AI agent and workflow automation, that visibility becomes actionable alerts, guided response, and audit-ready documentation—helping teams move faster and operate more proactively without adding complexity.”

Availability

The Asylon–Thrive Logic Physical AI integration is available now for enterprise security teams operating patrol-dense exterior environments. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.asylonrobotics.com or www.thrivelogic.ai.

About Asylon

Asylon provides turnkey robotic perimeter security designed for large exterior environments where consistent patrol volume and rapid response are operational requirements. Asylon delivers DroneDog™, Guardian™, the DroneIQ™ software ecosystem, and 24/7 oversight through the Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC)—helping enterprise teams improve reliability, reduce risk exposure, and achieve measurable guarding efficiency.

About Thrive Logic

Thrive Logic is an AI agent-driven security and operational intelligence platform that unifies video, access control, sensors, alarms, and operational data into a single intelligent environment. Thrive Logic helps security teams detect incidents faster, automate workflows, and produce audit-ready reporting—reducing complexity while improving visibility and operational confidence. Our optional VSOC process AI alarms from existing cameras, access control, intrusion, and Asylon Drones. This greatly reduces man guarding costs while improving security.