Independent Agencies Gain Advanced Agentic Media Buying Through New PubMatic and Untapped Growth Collective Partnership

NO-HEADQUARTERS / REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, and Untapped Growth, a multibillion-dollar media buying collective built for independent agencies and mid-market advertisers, today announced a partnership that gives independent agencies direct integration into AgenticOS. Through this collaboration, member agencies in the Untapped Growth collective can now deploy proprietary buyer agents that operate directly inside PubMatic's AgenticOS, creating and launching campaigns with full access to PubMatic’s top data partners and curation capabilities, billions of impressions across premium CTV, including 28 of the top 30 streamers, mobile, and online video, and GPU infrastructure that ensures faster and more reliable performance.

Early AgenticOS campaigns are reducing supply chain costs by 40–50%, delivering 40% more impressions at 30% lower eCPMs, with campaign setup 87% faster and troubleshooting 70% faster than standard workflows — freeing agency teams to focus on strategy, client relationships, and growth.

“Through this partnership with PubMatic, member agencies now have the ability to activate high-performing agent-driven campaigns at scale, delivering premium inventory with greater efficiency, and without the added operational tax,” said Brendan Clifford, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Untapped Growth.

What Agencies Can Now Do

Using a simple LLM-powered interface, traders submit campaign briefs in natural language — audience parameters, budget, timing, and brand safety requirements. AgenticOS returns recommended audiences and curated inventory packages from top data partners and premium CTV, mobile, and online video. The trader approves, provides creative, and activates. The agent then surfaces real-time delivery data and optimization signals within the agency's own environment, eliminating dashboard switching and manual troubleshooting.

Because campaigns run through PubMatic's Activate — a direct bidder built natively on the sell side — there are no additional intermediary integrations required. Agencies use an MCP or AdCP-enabled connection once and reach billions of daily premium ad impressions across CTV, mobile, and online video.

“Most recent agentic implementations don't solve the fundamental supply chain problem. They simply replace manual hops with automated ones,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, PubMatic. “PubMatic's approach is fundamentally different. This is a single connection through AgenticOS, where a buyer agent has access to PubMatic’s full scope of data, premium inventory, and some of the most sophisticated and reliable GPU technology in the world. Now, nimbler agencies are delivering real strategic value to their clients and gaining immediate access to billions of premium daily ad impressions with no other tech vendor touching the workflow.”

“This partnership helps member agencies gain valuable speed to market which is a key differentiator for Indies. The ability to leverage PubMatic’s AgenticOS provides the speed, quality, and transparency required to create competitive advantage for their clients,” adds Clifford.

What Makes PubMatic's Agentic Infrastructure Different

AgenticOS is built on PubMatic's core infrastructure — the same platform that has connected buyers and publishers across the open internet for 20 years. Four capabilities come with that foundation:

Supply at open internet scale. Direct integrations with thousands of publishers across more than 100,000 sites and apps — including 28 of the top 30 CTV streamers — accessible in a single connection, with no intermediary required.

250+ integrated data partners. Audience curation happens inside the buying workflow, not as a separate step, with direct access to more than 250 data partners including leading commerce media networks.

Infrastructure purpose-built for advertising. PubMatic's owned-and-operated platform runs on NVIDIA GPUs, custom-built and configured specifically for the speed and complexity of advertising workloads in a growing ecosystem.

Open protocol access, zero technical lift. AgenticOS is built on MCP and AdCP protocols, ensuring full interoperability across the advertising ecosystem on the backend. Agencies simply connect through their custom interface and gain immediate access to more than 20 agents — with no development work, no new integrations, and no barriers to activation.

Market Context

Simplicity has long driven budget decisions for independent and mid-sized advertisers. AgenticOS removes the friction, providing instant access to premium inventory, rich data, and purpose-built infrastructure in a single workflow — as well as the transparency and control that had previously been trade-offs in walled gardens. That shift could expand participation in the approximately $67 billion global programmatic marketplace, bringing net-new advertiser spend into an open ecosystem that has long competed at a structural disadvantage against platforms that made buying easy.

Since launching AgenticOS in January, PubMatic's operating system for agent-to-agent advertising, more than 250 agentic deals have been transacted, and nearly 100 brands, agencies, and streamers have applied to join PubMatic's Agentic AI Acceleration Program.

Through this partnership with PubMatic and Untapped Growth, the infrastructure powering the market's most sophisticated campaigns is now accessible to any independent agency ready to activate it.

To learn more about PubMatic's AgenticOS or to apply to the Agentic AI Acceleration program, visit www.pubmatic.com/agents

About PubMatic

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance. Through an intelligent, unified platform that connects buyers, publishers, data partners, and commerce media networks, PubMatic delivers superior performance with greater transparency, control, and efficiency.

Since 2006, PubMatic has pioneered every major advance in programmatic advertising, from enabling the first OpenRTB transactions to embedding AI-driven optimization and privacy-focused innovation across its platform. With omnichannel scale, proven reliability, and a track record of continuous innovation, PubMatic is building a more intelligent, profitable, and sustainable open internet. Built to Connect. Powered to Perform.

About Untapped Growth

Untapped Growth is a multibillion-dollar media buying collective built specifically to serve independent agencies and mid-market advertisers. UGC democratizes growth by leveling the playing field, leveraging the aggregated scale of the collective to unlock premium service and financial benefits from top digital and traditional platforms that would otherwise be inaccessible.

UGC’s member agencies recognize tangible value for their clients while platform partners gain access to the aggregated demand of a vast and fragmented indie agency market. The result of this unique media buying collective is a thriving digital ecosystem, rewarding all participants for their collaboration, and helping all parties tap into their next phase of growth. For more information, please visit untappedgrowth.co, and follow on LinkedIn.