Infobip Bolsters Fraud Protection for Enterprises with T-Mobile Network API Offerings

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip is extending security measures for enterprise customers as a go-to-market partner. Now, T-Mobile’s network APIs works seamlessly with Infobip’s platform to enhance user verification with the goal of reducing fraudulent activity.

Consumer trust in mobile communications has steeply declined over the years amid rising cybercrime and fraudulent mobile activity, renewing urgency for telecom providers to prioritize advanced security measures at scale. Network APIs make it possible for developers to communicate with various telecom operators to verify device possession and authenticate user identities in-app while delivering the secure and simplified end user experience consumers want.

Interacting with different telecom networks has long been challenging for enterprises, as each operator historically presented distinct, custom APIs — complicating integration, app development, and scale. CAMARA Open Gateway APIs are changing this by establishing a common standard across MNOs, aggregators, and developers, removing a critical barrier and making telecom capabilities far more accessible. By integrating T-Mobile’s advanced network APIs with Infobip’s omnichannel platform, enterprises can deploy a seamless solution that enhances verification and fraud prevention capabilities for partners and end customers.

“Staying ahead of the increasingly complex and evolving cybercrime landscape has long been a priority as one of the largest telecom providers,” said Dirk Mosa, SVP, Spectrum, Wholesale & Roaming at T-Mobile. “We are committed to empowering businesses with Network APIs that mitigate mobile fraud and keep digital experiences secure, meeting the expectations of today’s digitally savvy consumers.”

“T-Mobile is strengthening its business offering for partners and end customers by partnering with a GSMA Open Gateway-certified company, Infobip, to offer network APIs through a reliable and safe platform,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA. “Network APIs can play a crucial role in helping enterprises increase security and reduce fraudulent activity. So, the GSMA is proud to see these leading organizations unify their efforts and capabilities to tackle these challenges together from North America to the rest of the world.”

Infobip boasts a robust partner network with global carriers, working with mobile network operators, MVNOs, and ISPs to deliver unmatched secure conversational experiences for telco companies’ enterprise and SMB customers.

“The influx of fraudulent activity carried over mobile networks is heightening the need for businesses and their networks to fortify their security capabilities, from authentication processes to verifying user accounts,” said Marcelo Frizzo, VP of Strategic Accounts in North America at Infobip. “As more complex fraudulent activity over mobile networks exacerbates growing mistrust from audiences, businesses must be proactive in assuring protection for their customers. This is exactly what we’re doing with T-Mobile and our global carrier partners – helping enterprises keep their customers safe through carrier-grade network capabilities amid rising consumer prioritization of reinforced security in our digital ecosystem.”

To learn more about Infobip, visit https://www.infobip.com/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

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