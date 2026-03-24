Omma by Spline Unlocks Production-Ready Motion Design in Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spline, the platform for interactive 2D and 3D motion design, today announced the launch of Omma, a new AI canvas for creativity. This will empower anyone to build interactive digital experiences through natural language prompts in minutes instead of weeks, without prior experience. With Omma, teams can add interaction and motion to their brand, marketing, and product, then ship instantly. No steep learning curve required to add motion design and 3D.

With Omma, design concepts can be shipped as real interactive product experiences with rapid iteration through a conversational interface. Omma is as close to magic as it's ever felt to build digital experiences. — Caroline Mack, Cofounder & COO at Spline Share

“Designers have become builders. They are no longer stuck in the ideation stage prototyping and handing off to developers. With Omma, design concepts can be shipped as real interactive product experiences with rapid iteration through a conversational interface,” said Caroline Mack, Cofounder & COO at Spline. “Omma is as close to magic as it's ever felt to build digital experiences.”

Designers are Builders

Design is evolving from iterating, prototyping, and handing off for development, into a future workflow which is conversational and production ready at all times. Designers and their teams are becoming builders.

Leading design teams are moving quickly away from traditional workflows that rely on fragmented design systems, towards platforms that enable them to take an idea into production in minutes. They are iterating on the real experience rather than being confined to working on a mockup or prototype. This is streamlining and simplifying feedback loops with other teams, especially reducing workflow friction with developer and marketing teams.

Over 3 million designers and their teams have already relied on Spline to lean into production-ready, real-time workflows for 2D motion design, animation, and 3D design. Teams are moving away from manual processes that took weeks to go from idea to production ready, towards platforms that enable this workflow in minutes.

The next wave of AI-enabled design

Omma is the latest evolution in building and designing digital products. Spline has built a platform that turns a rough idea into an editable, production-ready design in minutes. Anyone can steer the output with simple feedback loops and Omma will adapt while staying aligned with your brand rules and design systems. Creating real products that harness motion design, interaction, and 3D is now a few prompts away.

Unlike existing tools, Omma unifies 3D, motion, animation, and UI into a single natural language workflow with a visual editor, producing functional, interactive experiences that can be shipped into production in minutes.

Omma harnesses the power of Spline’s existing editor to give creators complete editing control over generated assets. Leveraging Spline’s existing runtime and native export options across web, mobile, and XR - every Omma generated experience can be shipped fully cross-platform.

“What makes Omma a true game changer is flexibility,” said Alejandro Leon, Founder & CEO of Spline. “Creators can fully generate interactive motion design through natural language prompts, or leverage Spline’s native editing tools for precise control over the final output. Professional teams need speed during ideation without sacrificing production quality. With Omma, you can move from prompt to polished product output seamlessly - whether that means continuing to iterate with AI, refining with hands-on editing tools, or combining both.”

Pricing & availability

Omma is available Tuesday, March 24th via https://omma.build/.

Pricing starts at $29/month for the Professional plan, with the option to purchase additional credits or to purchase the Enterprise plan. For Enterprise, please contact enterprise@spline.design to request a demo.

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About Spline

Spline is a category-leading platform for interactive, multidimensional design. With multiple browser-based products - including Hana for 2D motion design, Spline for real-time 3D, and now Omma for generated experiences - the platform is supercharging design teams to build production ready interactive experiences for web, mobile, and XR devices. All with no code and no prior experience needed. Founded in 2020, Spline is based in San Francisco, California and is used by millions of designers including teams at companies like Google, Datadog, Robinhood, UPS, and more.