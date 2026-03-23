e2Companies Names Hitachi Energy as Preferred Provider of Power Conversion Solutions to Advance Global Data Center Power Delivery

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e2Companies, a leading provider of integrated solutions for power generation and distribution, has selected Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, as its preferred provider of power conversion solutions. The combination of e2Companies’ patented Virtual Utility® architecture with Hitachi Energy’s power conversion technologies creates a powerful foundation to meet the accelerating demands of hyperscale computing, AI-driven load volatility, and grid-constrained markets. The initial focus of the collaboration is a globally deployable platform that enhances grid stability while enabling faster, more predictable power delivery for large-scale developments.

At the core of the collaboration is the advancement of e2Companies’ Sub-Cycle Stability Bus™ (SCSB™) architecture – enabling deterministic, sub-cycle control of power that stabilizes both load and generation dynamics in real time. This capability is foundational to delivering conditioned, high-performance power environments required by modern data centers while simultaneously supporting utility grid integrity.

AI data center clusters also create rapid and steep load changes. Without advanced power conversion and control, issues like voltage flicker, harmonics, and instability can lead to downtime. Hitachi Energy’s bi-directional inverters play a critical role in helping data centers maintain stability, resilience, and efficiency as power demands surge. By tightly integrating high speed power electronics with intelligent control systems, Hitachi Energy enables e2Company’s SCSB architecture to manage load volatility instantaneously, harmonize diverse energy sources, and deliver ultraclean power even during rapid AI-driven fluctuations. These capabilities are increasingly essential as developers seek scalable, interactive grid infrastructure that accelerates deployment timelines while safeguarding uptime.

The relationship is driven by a shared focus on delivering a new class of energy infrastructure with the following core design capabilities:

Grid-Integrated Stability & Power Conditioning Sub-Cycle Stability Bus™ (SCSB™): Sub-cycle stabilization of voltage, frequency, and harmonics through precise control of active and reactive power—supporting both utility grid performance and ultra-clean power delivery to sensitive loads.

Sub-cycle stabilization of voltage, frequency, and harmonics through precise control of active and reactive power—supporting both utility grid performance and ultra-clean power delivery to sensitive loads. Resiliency & Transient Load Management : Instantaneous response to extreme load variability, including AI-driven demand swings, providing ride-through capability and reducing mechanical and electrical stress on infrastructure.

: Instantaneous response to extreme load variability, including AI-driven demand swings, providing ride-through capability and reducing mechanical and electrical stress on infrastructure. Modular, Scalable Global Deployment: Standardized, repeatable system architecture enabling rapid deployment, phased expansion, and consistent implementation across global markets for hyperscalers and EPC partners.

Standardized, repeatable system architecture enabling rapid deployment, phased expansion, and consistent implementation across global markets for hyperscalers and EPC partners. Energy Flexibility & Infrastructure Optimization: Seamless integration of utility power, natural gas generation, and renewables with intelligent Grove365® management to reduce peak demand impacts, defer grid upgrades, and optimize total system performance without a long lead parallel interconnection study.

“Modular R3Di® systems are vital tools for any data center developer that speed up power delivery and drive stability through extreme transient events, including rapid AI-driven load swings. Our customers, grid operators, and the public all benefit from innovative solutions that provide reliable power while decreasing demand on the broader grid,” said James Richmond, President and CEO of e2Companies. “We are proud to work with Hitachi Energy, a leading global power-conversion partner, on the next generation of our system.”

Alberto Prieto, Head of the Power Conversion Solutions business added, “Hitachi Energy’s proven expertise in digitalized power conversion ensures data centers can operate at maximum uptime with greater availability, efficiency, and flexibility for confidence in today’s dynamic energy environment. We are pleased to be able to collaborate with e2 on this critical technology for data centers.”

About e2Companies®

e2Companies® is the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2Companies’ patented technology, the R3Di® system, is a Sub-Cycle Stability Bus™ (SCSB™) that delivers clean and conditioned power with deterministic sub‑cycle control of active power (kW/MW) and reactive power (kVAR/MVAR). The R3Di® is continuously monitored by Grove365® to optimize resources and unlock new revenue opportunities for customers.

To learn more about e2Companies, visit www.e2companies.com.