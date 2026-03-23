SpendHound Reaches 1,000 Customers in only Two Years, Welcomes ZoomInfo as Enterprise Momentum Continues

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendHound, a subsidiary of YipitData and the #1 rated SaaS spend management platform on G2 that gives finance teams total visibility into software spend, today announced it has reached 1,000 customers in only two years, marking a major milestone in the company’s breakout growth.

The achievement is highlighted by the addition of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the leading go-to-market intelligence platform, as the company’s 1,000th customer.

“Reaching 1,000 customers is a huge milestone for our team and a clear signal of the trust the market has placed in us,” said Vinicius Vacanti, Co-founder and CEO of YipitData. “Welcoming ZoomInfo as our 1,000th customer reinforces the value of our platform across the enterprise, especially for finance and operation teams who rely on data to make better procurement decisions.”

ZoomInfo selected SpendHound to standardize how software purchases move across finance, legal, and business teams, creating a single system of record that improves visibility, governance, and cost control across vendor operations.

“As our vendor footprint continues to expand, maintaining clear ownership and strong purchasing standards is critical,” said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo. “SpendHound gives our teams a centralized way to manage spend, enforce accountability, and move faster. It has become an important part of how we operate at scale while maintaining discipline across multiple departments.”

The 1,000-customer milestone reflects adoption among small and midsize businesses as well as traction upmarket with enterprise organizations seeking better control over software spend and vendor relationships. Since its founding, finance, operations and procurement teams using SpendHound have managed more than $3.2 billion in software spend and generated $35.8 million in total savings. SpendHound's benchmarking intelligence is powered by real spend data across over 10,000 AI and SaaS vendors, creating the industry's most comprehensive database of actual SaaS pricing patterns.

Over the past year, SpendHound has expanded its customer base across technology, SaaS, healthcare, and professional services organizations, while deepening integrations and expanding platform capabilities. The platform's give-to-get model ensures that as more companies contribute their spend data, the benchmarking becomes increasingly accurate and valuable for the entire community. The company plans to continue investing in product innovation, customer experience, and go-to-market expansion in 2026, including the launch of a significant AI-powered product later this year designed to support enterprise customer acquisition and scale.

About SpendHound

SpendHound is the #1 rated SaaS spend management platform on G2, built for finance and procurement teams that want pricing benchmarks, cost savings, and full visibility across every software purchase. With access to instant benchmarks and strategic guidance across 10,000+ AI and SaaS vendors, based on vendor intelligence data from 1,000+ participating companies, procurement teams can see what similar companies actually pay—and leverage that data to build effective negotiations. Trusted by ZoomInfo, Datavant, Clear, and more, SpendHound helps customers gain confidence in every SaaS decision and reduce software spend by an average of 30%. Built by the team behind YipitData and backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Norwest. For more information, visit www.spendhound.com.

About YipitData

YipitData is the leading provider of alternative data-driven marketing intelligence, trusted by over 650 customers including many of the world’s largest institutional investors and Fortune 100 companies. Using alternative data, YipitData provides more timely and granular insights on how companies are performing and customers are behaving. Backed by over $500m in investments from Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Norwest Venture Partners, YipitData’s valuation has exceeded $1B. YipitData transforms billions of alternative data points into actionable intelligence across sectors like software, AI, e-commerce, retail and payments. For more information, visit www.yipitdata.com.