Port of Los Angeles Selects Tetra Tech for Environmental Services Master Services Agreement

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department has selected the company for a three-year master services agreement to provide environmental engineering and technical services for the Port of Los Angeles (POLA). POLA is the nation’s busiest seaport in the western Hemisphere and is undertaking a multi-year, $2.6 billion infrastructure investment program.

Tetra Tech scientists, engineers, and technical specialists will provide environmental site assessment and restoration services for sites across POLA’s 7,500 acres of land and 43 miles of waterfront. Our team will provide technical and regulatory support; conduct stormwater and groundwater monitoring and reporting, compliance assessments, remedial investigations, and advanced analyses; and plan, design, and implement remedial actions to restore impacted properties. Since 1993 Tetra Tech has provided continuous environmental engineering services to support POLA.

“Tetra Tech has provided environmental science and engineering solutions to support the Port of Los Angeles in its groundbreaking environmental initiatives and commitment to responsibly managing resources for more than 30 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support POLA in facilitating global trade while protecting human health and the environment.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.