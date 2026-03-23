RFMW and Powerex Announce Distribution Agreement for High-Power Semiconductor Solutions for Mission Critical Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power management and conversion components, today announced a new distribution agreement with Powerex Inc., a leading supplier of discrete devices, modules, and integrated high-power semiconductor solutions. This partnership expands RFMW’s portfolio with Powerex’s extensive range of rectifiers, thyristors, IGBTs, SiC modules, and custom power assemblies designed for demanding high-power applications.

“RFMW’s strong presence in RF and power electronics markets, combined with their technical sales expertise, will help bring our solutions to a broader range of engineers designing next-generation high-power systems.” Share

The Powerex portfolio includes rectifiers, SCRs, and thyristors with voltage ratings up to 11 kV and current capabilities up to 8,000A, as well as IGBT and HVIGBT modules rated up to 6.5 kV and 1200A. The company also offers SiC MOSFET modules up to 10 kV / 15 kV and 900A, Si/SiC hybrid modules up to 1.2 kV and 400A, and gate drivers for both IGBT and SiC modules. In addition, Powerex supports custom module development and integrated power assemblies backed by extensive reliability testing and design capabilities, including electrical and burn-in testing, environmental and mechanical validation, 3D CAD modeling, thermal analysis, and simulation.

Powerex solutions serve a wide range of industries, including military and defense, aviation, traction and transportation, motor control, medical power systems, uninterruptible power supplies, welding, induction heating, and renewable energy.

“Powerex fills an important gap in our product portfolio for high-power semiconductor solutions,” said Joel Levine, President of RFMW. “Their long history of reliable performance in mission critical applications and their vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing capability make them a strong addition to our supplier lineup. Powerex products align well with RFMW’s block diagram strategy and complement many of the power solutions already available through our line card.”

Under this agreement, RFMW will promote and distribute Powerex standard and custom power semiconductor solutions, providing customers with access to advanced high-power devices supported by RFMW’s technically driven global sales organization.

Ron Yurko, COO at Powerex, also commented on the partnership: “We are pleased to partner with RFMW to expand the availability of our high-power semiconductor technologies. RFMW’s strong presence in RF and power electronics markets, combined with their technical sales expertise, will help bring our solutions to a broader range of engineers designing next-generation high-power systems.”

Powerex products will be available Q2 through RFMW’s global sales network and online store, with full technical sales support available to help customers identify the right solutions for their specific applications. For more information, visit pwrx.com and www.RFMW.com.

About Powerex

Established on January 1, 1986, Powerex is the result of a combination of two pioneers in the power semiconductor industry -- the Power Semiconductor Divisions of General Electric Company and Westinghouse Electric Corporation (established in Youngwood, PA in 1956). With the idea of advancement toward the future, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established an equity position in Powerex.

In 1994, Westinghouse sold its shares to General Electric and Mitsubishi Electric, which currently share equal ownership of Powerex.

Powerex is a leading supplier of discrete devices, modules and integrated high power semiconductor solutions. Its broad product line includes IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors), HVIGBTs, rectifiers, thyristors, SiC modules, custom power modules and assemblies.

Mitsubishi, the world leader in IGBTs and IPMs (Intelligent Power Modules), as a 50% owner allows Powerex to give its customers access to an established supply chain and cutting-edge technology.

Powerex also serves as a JV partner to General Electric, who also have 50% ownership.

Powerex manufactures a wide range of Power Semiconductor solutions at its Youngwood, PA factory to serve demanding applications. With its global partners Powerex supports mission critical applications.

See www.pwrx.com

About RFMW

RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.