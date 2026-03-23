DFI Retail Partners with SymphonyAI to Drive AI-Driven Merchandising Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFI Retail, a leading Asian retailer has launched a pilot with SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI platforms, to evaluate advanced retail intelligence capabilities designed to enhance enterprise merchandise planning. The initiative reflects DFI’s disciplined, customer-first approach to assessing how next-generation retail insights can support better decisions across promotions, assortment, clustering, and space planning.

“DFI is committed to strengthening our data foundation to enable faster, more consistent merchandising decisions that improve quality and value for customers across Asia.” — Crystal Chan, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, DFI Retail Group Share

As competition intensifies and customer expectations evolve, DFI is investing in a proven and scaled AI solution that aims to strengthen retail fundamentals, improve process efficiency, and support more agile merchandising decisions.

Crystal Chan, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, DFI Retail Group said,“This strategic initiative with SymphonyAI reflects DFI’s commitment to improve our core data foundation and technology solutions for our team members. We aim to make better and faster merchandising decisions to continuously improve quality and value for our customers across Asia, all enabled by AI.”

Exploring Next-Generation Retail Intelligence

Retailers around the world are embracing technologies that help turn disparate data into unified insight, enhancing planning, responsiveness, and operational clarity. DFI’s initiative embodies this broader industry evolution toward connected retail intelligence — where data, planning, and execution insights coalesce to inform decision pathways and support retailer priorities.

Why DFI Selected SymphonyAI’s Retail Platform for Evaluation

DFI’s decision to work with SymphonyAI reflects the alignment between DFI’s future performance aspirations and the platform’s retail specialization, unified data and architecture, and proven presence in enterprise retail environments.

“Leading retailers are investing in connected, data-centric platforms that help align planning and execution while strengthening decision confidence,” said Manish Choudhary, President, SymphonyAI Retail. “Our retail platform is designed to support customers as they evaluate advanced intelligence capabilities in real operating conditions and build foundations for longer-term transformation.”

Retail Impact Context

The importance of investments like DFI’s is underscored by findings from SymphonyAI’s Economic Impact of Vertical AI research, which highlights the scale of opportunity when retail planning and execution are informed by domain-specific intelligence. That study estimates up to $54 billion in annual economic impact in the retail and grocery sector alone, driven by optimized promotion planning, assortment & personalization, and inventory management.

In documented customer examples, Vertical AI platforms have helped global grocery and enterprise retail organizations achieve measurable results such as multi-million-dollar profit improvements, significant sales lift, and more efficient cross-functional coordination — showing what’s possible as retailers bring connected insight to core operational decisions.

About DFI Retail

DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to ‘Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments’. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.

The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.

DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges — from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.